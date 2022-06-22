...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday June 22...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday June 22.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Left to right, Bill Stevens, Operation One Voice founder and CEO, Master Deputy Neil Butler and retired Major Barry Milliner.
Operation One Voice presented Master Deputy Neil Butler a financial aid donation of $1,000 this week to help him as he recovers from a gunshot wound he incurred on June 11 while assisting Gwinnett County police.
Operation One Voice’s founder Bill Stevens, a retired former member of the Gwinnett County Fire Department and former Duluth Police Lieutenant, and Operation One Voice volunteer Barry Milliner, a recently retired Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Major, presented the donation to Butler.
Operation One Voice is a nonprofit designed by public safety officers and business leaders that provides financial aid to fallen, wounded and injured Special Operations Forces post 9/11.
Recently Operation One Voice expanded its service programs to include P2S — Public Safety Support within Gwinnett and Jackson counties — at the request of several local supporters. The funding for the P2S program will come from dedicated funding sources, Operation One Voice officials said.
