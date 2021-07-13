Signs your HVAC unit could be fading

Learning to recognize the signs of a fading HVAC system can help homeowners replace their units before they cease working.
A day outdoors soaking up the sun's rays is many people's idea of the perfect way to spend a summer afternoon. On such days, a periodic retreat indoors into an air-conditioned home can offer some much-needed relief from the heat.
HVAC systems are worth their weight in gold during the dog days of summer. Of course, such systems must be replaced from time to time. Learning to recognize the signs of a fading HVAC system can help homeowners replace their units before they cease working, saving everyone the uncomfortable ordeal of being stuck at home without cool air on hot summer days.
Weak air flow
The registers in your home are the beginning and the end of your homes HVAC air delivery system. If you notice over time that the air flow has become weak out of the supply registers, this can be an indication of a dirty filter, a failing blower motor capacitor, or even a failing blower motor and must be addressed immediately. Always weigh repair costs over system replacement with older units as you may not see the investment returned as more components fail over time.
Visible water around the indoor equipment
The HVAC system has a drain line that removes water from your home safely during operation. The water is actually the humidity in your home that is removed during a cooling cycle and can be as high as 20 gallons a day when it’s really humid outside. If you see water outside of the HVAC equipment, this can be an indicator of a restricted drain line, coils freezing over due to low refrigerant charge, or failed drain pans. This water can cause a lot of damage to your home by rotting wood, causing drywall failure, or even allowing biological growth in the home that is not healthy for you. Homeowners are urged to contact a qualified HVAC technician immediately if they notice any leakage or moisture issues around their units.
Interior temperature
If your home is not quite the respite from summer heat that it once was, despite the AC being on and running, then this could be indicative of a fading system that may need to be replaced. HVAC systems loose cooling capacity over time with worn compressors, corroded coils, weak blower motors, and especially low refrigerant due to leaks in the equipment. When the system can no longer keep up with the thermostat setting like it used to, get your equipment evaluated before it leaves you stranded in the heat.
Foul odor
Sometimes the nose knows best when an AC unit needs to be replaced. Unusual odors emanating from the vents when the AC is on suggest that the unit is distributing mold or mildew throughout the home. The Florida-based heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical experts at Cool Today note that a moldy or mildew-like smell coming from the vents could indicate a host of issues, including a dirty evaporator coil, a clogged drain line or leaky air ducts. Each of these issues can be fixed, but homeowners must weigh the cost of fixing them versus the cost of replacing an aging unit.
Come the dog days of summer, homeowners want a reliable AC unit to cool their homes. Recognizing signs of a malfunctioning AC unit is a good first step toward ensuring homes remain cool, relaxing respites from the heat this summer.
