Best Crypto Wallets and Bitcoin Wallets of 2021

Who does not know about Bitcoin and all of the potential it possesses? How can you instantly send money to your sibling who lives halfway across the world or receive funds from a boss who has no means of sending payment? Would you not like to own a piece of the future of digital currency?
With Bitcoin, the possibilities are endless, but with that comes boundless insecurities. If you are thinking of getting into the crypto game and are looking for the best Bitcoin exchange, you have come to the right place.
In this day and age, anyone with a decent smartphone and access to the internet can jump on the crypto train. However, not everyone has the knowledge to embark on a successful journey of cryptocurrency.
Chances are, you have always had the urge to experiment with Bitcoin but feared you would get duped or your money would get stolen by hackers. While these concerns are valid, the cryptocurrency exchange is a territory you must tread lightly on, as the benefits are just as glaring as the risks.
Aside from making sure your money is safe, there are other factors to consider when looking to trade Bitcoin. Are the rates fair? Is the platform easy to use? Are there any additional charges or fees? Whether you are a pro or the new kid on the block, you need to know all of the best platforms available to handle your Bitcoin trading, and you need to be able to discern what is legitimate and what is not.
This article’s compilation will aid in putting your worries to rest and answering all of your questions. We took all necessary precautions to ensure these Bitcoin exchanges are up to standard and the risks are down to the barest minimum. So, read on, at the end of this article, you may just be the proud owner of a few Satoshi or Bitcoins.
Crypto.com: Overall Best Bitcoin Exchange & Bitcoin Trading Platform
Coinmama: Cheapest Crypto Exchange to Trade Bitcoin
BlockFi: Beginner’s Top Choice for Investing in Bitcoin
Coinbase: Leading Bitcoin Trader & Bitcoin Broker
Binance: Trusted Cryptocurrency Investments to Invest Online
#1. Crypto.com - Overall Best Bitcoin Exchange & Bitcoin Trading Platform
crypto.com is a crypto exchange platform that supports a range of crypto assets and blockchain-based projects. On the platform, users can buy, sell and trade a variety of cryptos with a low amount of trading fees. crypto.com is offering cryptocurrency credit cards, a decentralized exchange, and a standalone crypto wallet. crypto.com is a NFT market place. users can also stake their cryptos, or can hold them in their crypto.com crypto wallet. This can be done for a set period of time through this they can earn interest up to 14.5%.
If there is someone who is looking to buy and hold cryptocurrencies, then crypto.com is a good choice. The fees on crypto.com is limited to 0.40% and it decreases with high trading volume or with a significant holding of the CRO currency. Crypto.com supports 150 kinds of different cryptocurrencies and offers advanced order types. you can also trade crypto features on the platform. crypto.com was founded in 2016 in Hong kong. Currently it is offering 150 cryptocurrencies to over 10 million customers all over the world. By including a unique suit of cryptocurrency related financial products it is serving customers in 90 countries. the low pricing, additional features and long list of currencies makes crypto.com suitable for all kinds of investors from beginner to advanced.
Highlights
Trading experience: crypto.com offers a mobile app that is available for android and ios devices. If you are used to trading with the help of your mobile phone then you surely enjoy crypto.com. with the help of the mobile app you can quickly have a quick go through of your profile and all the assets. the particular app has everything you need to trade cryptocurrency, earning through staking your cryptocurrency and signing up for getting a crypto.com credit card.
Fees: The main benefit of using crypto.com is its lower trading fees. it is low comparatively to the few market leaders but it is not the lowest around. all the new users using crypto.com that have no CRO staking will have to pay 0.4% on trades. alongside they have to pay a monthly trading volume of less than 25,000$.
Security: various security measures are taken and used by crypto.com to ensure the safety of the users and their transactions. two factor authentication and whitelisting are two of the major in the list. it is recommended to use a strong password to secure your online data and transactions. the crypto transactions can’t be reversed, so it is not possible that you will recover your lost crypto in case of any mishappening.
Pros
- a wide list of cryptocurrencies
- transparency, lower fees and discounts
- ecosystem support for cryptocurrency products
Cons
- fees are higher if you don’t use and hold CRO
- customer support not up to the mark
- trading fees discount often confusing
#2. Coinmama: Cheapest Crypto Exchange to Trade Bitcoin
Coinmama is a spectacular cryptocurrency brokerage company with over eight years of experience in the game. Coinmama has over 2.6 million users in 188 countries and trades ten cryptocurrencies.
The Ireland-based company operates under Cmama Ltd, a regulated company registered with FinCEN, and takes several security measures to ensure your personal information is safe.
For beginners looking to purchase their first Bitcoin, Coinmama is an excellent option. Unlike other exchange platforms, Coinmama directly buys and sells the coins instead of connecting the customer to other people to trade. For a convenient and straightforward means of trading Bitcoin, Coinmama is a platform you would want to give a try.
Payments for cryptocurrencies can be made with credit or debit cards, bank transfers (SWIFT and SEPA), and Apple Pay. However, Coinmama does not provide a digital wallet, so you will need to get one for yourself on another platform. Unfortunately, it also does not own a mobile app.
Charges on this platform vary. The transaction fee depends on the XRX (market) rate plus 2%, while the commission fee goes up to 3.9% for buying and 0.9% for selling. These fees apply to all transactions, and an added 5% is charged for card transactions. For SWIFT transfers, there is a minimum fee of £20 on orders less than $1,000 and no fees for SEPA transfers. Coinmama gives customers access to reduced costs using a tiered loyalty plan; so, the more you buy, the less they charge.
The minimum amount of Bitcoin you are allowed to buy is $50 and up to $200 to sell. The maximum for both categories varies depending on your verification level, and limits can go as high as $100,000 or more when requested. Rest assured, the verification process is swift and only takes around 30 minutes.
Unfortunately, Coinmama is not available in New York and Hawaii but is available in all other 48 states.
Highlights
Security: Coinmama does not hold customer cryptocurrency funds, and neither does it store your payment information. By doing so, hackers cannot access your funds and steal your personal financial information through their platform. Coinmama uses 3D Secure authentication for credit card transactions, and the system also does not store your card details.
Multiple Payment Methods: There are various means of payment on this exchange. Coinmama was the first crypto exchange platform to include credit and debit cards and Apple Pay in their payment methods. So, you can purchase crypto with any Visa or Mastercard card, using Apple Pay, as well as by SEPA, SWIFT, and wire transfers.
Fast Verification: To buy and sell on the platform, you need to verify your identity, and you can do this between 10 to 30 minutes. To get Level 1 verified, all you need to do is take a photo of both sides of a government-issued I.D. with a piece of paper where you have written “Coinmama” and the day’s date, and you will be verified in no time.
Pros
- Beginner-friendly platform
- No fees for deposits or withdrawals
- High spending limits
Cons
- No mobile app
- No crypto wallet
#3. BlockFi: Beginner’s Top Choice for Investing in Bitcoin
BlockFi was founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, and it is a multipurpose platform that allows users to earn interest with savings accounts, take out low-interest loans, and trade cryptocurrency.
BlockFi offers a seamless trading experience that most users enjoy. If you are too busy to trade or simply want to relax, with a BlockFi Interest Account, you can set up recurring trades, which can purchase cryptocurrencies daily, weekly, or monthly.
The interest rate BlockFi gives its users is based on how lucrative the platform’s loan faction is. The funds that come into use as interest are generated from the funds they receive as gains from the loans they give out. So, the interest rate you are given all depends on how much borrowers are willing to pay to borrow crypto assets. Essentially, you are earning money from doing nothing.
With BlockFi, there are no minimum deposits and no monthly fee. However, there are withdrawal fees, but you do get one free withdrawal per month (use it wisely).
Another great feature on BlockFi is the ability for customers to take out crypto-backed loans. What this means is that instead of selling off your Bitcoin for cash, you can borrow up to 50% of your current Bitcoin value from BlockFi. Of course, this feature also applies to other cryptos, too.
The interest rate you pay back is minimal and can go as low as 4.5%. Remember, your collateral and rate requirement will be determined by the loan amount you wish to take and the crypto you want to back during the loan.
This feature is excellent for those who want to expand and diversify their portfolio. You can use the funds from the loan to invest in other assets, and the gain you make from these investments may cover the interest cost and possibly exceed that amount.
In addition, BlockFi has three custodian services, with Gemini being the primary custody platform and the other two being Fidelity and Bitgo. These custodians are in charge of handling deposits and other assets.
Gemini is not insured by the SIPC or the FDIC, which means your funds are also uninsured. Aon has taken measures such as keeping 95% of funds in cold storage and the other 5% in hot wallets to ensure this issue is rectified.
You can trust Gemini because they come under the New York State Department of Financial Services regulation and are SOC2 compliant.
Highlights
Security and Insurance: Since the Gemini Trust Company holds its crypto holdings, you can be sure your deposits are safe. There is also a two-factor authentication in place to keep your funds secure.
High-Interest Rates: Not many platforms offer interest for funds in saving accounts, but BlockFi does, and its rates are competitive. You get your pay monthly, and BlockFi sends out your interest on the first business day of each month.
Unending Withdrawals: With no minimum amount for withdrawal, you can withdraw anytime, any day, and from anywhere.
Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card: BlockFi is the first company to launch a Bitcoin rewards credit card. With this Visa card, you can earn a 1.5% return in Bitcoin on purchases.
Pros
- Instant trades
- No minimum deposits
- No commission fee
Cons
- Savings are not protected against bank failure
- Limited free withdrawals
#4. Coinbase: Leading Bitcoin Trader & Bitcoin Broker
Coinbase is arguably the most popular exchange in the world, and it was founded about ten years ago and became the first crypto exchange to go public in April 2021. Moreover, Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., with over 50 cryptocurrencies to trade and about 68 million users in over 100 countries.
Trading on Coinbase is an easy process and has been optimized for beginners. Unlike other crypto exchanges, you can use Coinbase on iOS and Android devices via the app. This is a platform for those with a broader understanding of trading.
Getting started on Coinbase is a breeze, and the signup process can be done in no time. You can also earn $5 worth of Bitcoin if you upload a government-issued I.D. Uploading this I.D. is also in your best interest if you want to use Coinbase Pro, as it is required on that platform.
Coinbase charges several fees, which it informs its users of during each transaction. These fees include the flat fee and a spread of about 0.50% charged per transaction. The spread is the difference between the market price and the price you pay for a purchase or receive during a sale.
Fees vary based on the amount, and when that amount exceeds $200, fees are based on the funding method, which goes as high as 3.99% when you use a debit card or PayPal to buy. Users who have upgraded to Coinbase Pro have a different pricing model.
One of the reasons Coinbase has such a large clientele despite its high rates is its security features, as with this platform, you are certain your funds are safe.
Coinbase is a Money Services Business with FinCEN, and the platform states they store 98% of their digital currency in offline cold storage to avoid online breaches and have the other 2% online for transactions. Coinbase also added security with its two-step verification, biometric fingerprint logins, and AES-256 data encryption.
Digital currencies are not legal tender and, as such, are not protected by the FDIC or SIPC. As a result, Coinbase took this into account and came up with their insurance that covers any customer funds lost due to a security breach or employee theft.
Although it is rare, cash can be left on a Coinbase account. That cash is pooled with other users’ cash in one of three ways — invested in U.S. Treasuries, money market funds, or held in U.S. bank accounts. Coinbase says the money kept in bank accounts is FDIC-insured for up to $250,000 per individual.
With its vast number of cryptocurrencies, platforms for both beginners and advanced individuals, an incentive for registration and security, it is no wonder Coinbase is a fan favorite on this list.
Highlights
Coinbase Wallet: For those who do not want to keep their cryptocurrency in their accounts, this is an option. Coinbase Wallet is a separate app you must download. With this wallet, you have complete control of your coins, meaning you can move them between wallets and make transfers outside of Coinbase.
Coinbase Pro: This is another Coinbase platform with lower fees and more features for those who actively trade cryptocurrency.
Coinbase Earn: This is a hub by Coinbase to increase its users’ knowledge of crypto. On this platform, users can find guides to cryptocurrencies and regular updates on current market affairs. You can also earn Bitcoin by watching short videos and taking quizzes on the coins, hence the title “Coinbase Earn.”
Pros
- Accounts must be funded with a minimum of $2
- Crypto insurance is available
- Simple user interface
- Strong security
Cons
- High fees for debit card and PayPal transactions
- Limited variety of altcoins
#5. Binance: Trusted Cryptocurrency Investments to Invest Online
Binance is one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, and it started in July 2017 in China and supports the deposit and withdrawal of around 200 coins.
The crypto exchange platform is accepted worldwide and has received positive responses from its users. The platform recently partnered with third-party companies like Simplex, allowing credit or debit card and wire transfer crypto purchases. A variant of Binance was created in the U.S. and is entirely compliant with U.S. trade regulations to broaden their reach.
Binance is perfect for every kind of user, as it offers two trading options — basic and advanced. Its interface design is for users of all levels of skills and experience.
Recently joining the lending and borrowing game, Binance allows its crypto traders to use crypto as collateral to collect loans. Binance supports over 35 cryptocurrencies that can be borrowed using digital assets as collateral, and you can repay each loan over a week, two weeks, one month, or three months. Additionally, savings accounts were introduced, allowing users to earn interest at rates up to 10% APY.
Due to its popularity, Binance offers several payment methods to meet the requirements of all of its clients. These payments include bank transfers, cash deposits, credit/debit cards, SEPA, and wire transfers.
Also, you do not have to deposit funds to create a crypto exchange account, and transaction fees are very competitive. Binance charges an average of 0.1% on every trade a user makes. Deposits are free, and fees for withdrawals vary from crypto to crypto. With Bitcoin, for example, you are charged 0.0005 BTC. It does not get any better than that.
Binance’s popularity also stems from its security, as the platform offers a bank-like multi-tier system architecture. It also has security measures like two-factor authentication and offline storage facilities to keep your funds safe.
Binance is regulated in several jurisdictions and complies with KYC requirements and local regulations in each country.
For such a massive player in the game, Binance offers some of the most competitive rates. To top it all off, it does so with one of the safest systems in the industry. So, patronizing this platform would be a great idea for beginners and advanced users alike.
Highlights
Vast Amount of Supported Currencies: Binance supports a vast number of cryptocurrencies. Offering about 200 coins to buy and sell, Binance is an excellent medium for users looking for various coins to trade.
Available Worldwide: Being one of the most popular crypto exchanges, Binance can be found in over 180 countries worldwide. All branches of this brand abide by the jurisdiction of their regions.
Binance Lending Product: With this, you can lock certain assets for a specified period and receive interest during that period.
OTC Trading Portal: An OTC (Over the Counter) Trading Portal enables you to execute larger trades without the risk of a decline, which is also known as price movements caused by large transactions. On this portal, there are no trading fees, and you receive your payment quickly.
Pros
- Low transaction fees
- Variety of coins for trading
- Secured funds
Cons
- BNB or BTC required for the first trade
- Long verification process
How We Chose the Best Crypto Exchange Platforms
Trying to compile a list of the “best” of anything is a difficult task, which is why we have accomplished it for you.
To create this list of the best crypto exchange platforms, we scoured every nook and cranny of the internet, and we surveyed factors like security, customer reviews/service, and brand reputation.
After working conscientiously to make this list, we narrowed it down to the top five best crypto exchange platforms.
What We Looked For
- Security: Money is a sensitive subject regardless of whether it is physical or digital. It is not easy to come by, and when we can acquire some, we have to take the necessary measures to ensure our money is safe. Most crypto exchange platforms have centralized storage for funds, and as such, it is up to each platform to ensure their service is secure and reliable. Their platform must be as transparent as possible and should at least have a SSL (Site Security Certificate), multiple verification methods for withdrawals, and two-factor authentication.
- Reputation: The crypto market is relatively new and has already been plagued with several scandals, including scams, thefts, and hacks. Due to these issues that caused the loss of millions worth of funds, skepticism has riddled this great industry. So, we thoroughly vetted these cryptocurrency exchanges for this list and made sure they had no issues in the past.
- Customer Reviews and Service: Just like we mentioned earlier, money is a sensitive subject and should be taken very seriously. This is why a considerable amount of time was taken to read what other users had to say about their experience using these platforms and how responsive the support representatives of these platforms are. We do not want you not to have access to your money and not know why for hours on end.
Factors to Consider Before Choosing a Bitcoin Exchange Platform
The world of crypto is a vast and scary one. If you do not follow the rules properly, then you can lose a lot of money. You have to be observant when picking a crypto exchange to not fall victim to fraudsters or hackers, and you also have to consider your level of expertise and how easy it will be to navigate the platform. There are other factors you must consider before selecting a Bitcoin exchange as well.
We understand it is not easy to know what to look out for, so we included this section. Here are factors you should consider before selecting an exchange:
- Liquidity
Liquidity is the efficiency or ease of converting an asset to cash without affecting the market price. You need to consider using a high-liquidity platform that can easily convert your Bitcoin into cash without significantly diminishing its value.
- Ease of Use
Regardless of your expertise in crypto trading, we can all agree that a clean and enjoyable U.I. leads to a more efficient and productive trading experience. There are several platforms, each with its own interface, and like most things, experience is subjective. It is up to you to decide which interface you like and which you find the easiest to navigate to get the results you desire.
- Customer Reviews and Service
Although this was a factor when we compiled this list, you too can go the extra mile and see what your fellow users had to say about each platform. You can learn how they interacted with the platform, issues they may have faced and when those issues arose, and how quickly and efficiently the platform’s customer support handled the matter.
- Availability
For legal reasons, not all crypto exchange platforms nor cryptocurrencies are available in all regions. This is due to some financial guidelines that are set in place to govern the crypto market. To that effect, you have to consider if the platform you want to use is available and has the coin you wish to trade.
Some crypto exchanges require bank transfers, while others take PayPal, credit or debit card, or Apple Pay. So, you should check to make sure the platform you want to patronize accepts the payment method you wish to use.
- Trading Fees
From high to low, trading fees vary from exchange to exchange. This is an essential factor to consider because a part of your fund is deducted every time you make a transaction. It is up to you to consider a platform whose fees are affordable enough for you to use in the long run, even if you trade in high quantities.
To put things into perspective, a trading fee might seem small per transaction, but try to look at the bigger picture months or even years down the line. Is the total amount of trading fees an amount you can forego? Also, keep an eye out for spread fees, which are usually undisclosed by the crypto exchanges and can make up a considerable part of the trading fees.
Frequently Asked Questions: Bitcoin Exchange
Q. What Is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency to come into existence and the most prominent by far. A Bitcoin, just like every other cryptocurrency, is a code generated by software that is available to the public and allows people to store and send value online.
The original Bitcoin code was designed by an individual or group with the alias Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. Satoshi left the project in 2010, and ever since then, hundreds of developers have been able to add to (modify) the open-source code.
Q. What Determines Bitcoin’s Price?
It all depends on the supply and demand of the coin. When the demand for Bitcoin goes up, so does the price, and vice versa. Bitcoin has a limited amount, and new ones are being created at a steady and slowly decreasing rate. As such, demand must abide by this rate unless the price loses stability. Since Bitcoin is still relatively new and the market is small, it does not take a lot of money to make the market price go up or down, which is why Bitcoin is still highly volatile.
Q. What Is Bitcoin Mining?
Bitcoin mining is the process by which new Bitcoins come into circulation. When a transaction is made, miners “race” to verify the transaction is credible in the hopes the first person to verify the transaction gets paid a small fee (in Bitcoins) for it.
This is done to avoid double-spending, which occurs when a Bitcoin owner spends a Bitcoin twice because they can simply duplicate it and use it again.
For a miner to win the “race,” they have to be the first to solve a mathematical problem called proof of work. Now, this is not an advanced problem. These miners are trying to be the first individual to find a 64-digit hexadecimal number (a “hash”) that is less than or equal to the target hash, which is guesswork and a lot of computing power.
Q. What Is a Bitcoin or Cryptocurrency Exchange?
A Bitcoin exchange is a platform that connects sellers and buyers in a single digital marketplace. The platform acts as a “middle man” and enables crypto traders to buy or sell digital currencies using different currencies.
The Bitcoin exchange allows you to deposit funds with various methods, like bank transfers and debit or credit cards, among others. However, remember that you have to pay for this service.
Q. What Is the Difference Between a Bitcoin Exchange and a Bitcoin Wallet?
A Bitcoin exchange is a marketplace where you can buy and sell Bitcoin. Most Bitcoin exchanges have in-house wallets to store your crypto. A centralized Bitcoin exchange platform can hold on to your Bitcoin in its wallet, and some businesses do offer the option of sending your coin to third-party wallets if you prefer.
On the other hand, a Bitcoin wallet is practically a crypto exchange account in which you can store your coins, and it does not necessarily have to be a crypto exchange platform. All it does is hold your crypto, and there are mobile-based, computer-based, and web-based hot wallets (where funds are stored online) and cold wallets (where funds are stored offline).
Q. What Is the Difference Between a Centralized Exchange and a Decentralized Exchange?
A centralized cryptocurrency exchange is a platform where you can trade digital assets with a central authority. When using this type of exchange, both parties involved must rely on a third party to make the transaction. The third party is in charge of making sure the fund in the sale is secure.
In most cases, these crypto exchanges have one headquarters and have all of their servers in that location. This leaves the servers vulnerable to cyberattacks or theft by onsite employees.
A decentralized cryptocurrency exchange connects buyers and sellers directly through peer-to-peer trading crypto without the need for a central authority. The best crypto exchanges are done without the help of a third party to facilitate them.
In this case, the user has possession of their private keys, and servers are spread worldwide, making it harder for cybercriminals to hack them.
Q. What Is a Blockchain?
A blockchain can be described as a data structure for decentralized exchanges that hold transactional records that are duplicated and shared across all of the networks of computer systems on the blockchain.
A blockchain can be classified as a ledger that is open to anyone on the network. It is nearly impossible to change information on the blockchain, so it is perfect for transparency. Each block in the chain contains a finite number of transactions. Whenever someone makes a transaction, the chain updates with details of that transaction.
Q. What Is Fiat Money?
Fiat money is a government-issued currency that is not affected by commodities like gold and silver. The value of fiat money is determined by its government and the trust of its people in it. The belief that people can crypto exchange fiat money for goods is what gives it its value.
Q. What Happens if I Lose My Private Key?
Unfortunately, if you lose your private key, you will not be able to gain access to your bitcoin, and that would be the end of it. Granted, Bitcoin is still on the network, but it cannot be utilized for any practical use. In cases like these, when you lose the coin, the overall value of Bitcoin would go up to compensate for that loss.
Conclusion: Best Crypto Exchanges
Who would have thought a day would come when you could buy the latest iPhone with a bunch of code, or that a single coin could cost thousands of dollars? Well, no one thought a day would come when you could fit a phone in your pocket either, but here we are.
Change is a constant and always finds a way to take new forms. So, it is up to us to keep up with those changes and make sure we are ready for the brave new world. One of the ways you can get prepared for the future of finance is by acquiring Bitcoins, and with this article, it should be a breeze. With the information we have provided, you can now start trading.
