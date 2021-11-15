Get your gas furnace checked before you turn it on this fall

As the temperatures creep lower, you’ll eventually have to turn your air conditioner off and your furnace on. For a gas furnace, there’s a safety factor that goes along with that process.
It is essential to have your gas furnace checked before you turn it on each year to ensure two things: it’s thoroughly maintained for peak performance and that it’s working correctly to keep you safe from carbon monoxide poisoning.
As a licensed contractor, our job is to ensure your equipment is operating as efficiently as possible. To do this we must take machine readings, adjust gas pressures, ensure temperature rise, and confirm proper air flow through the system.
We also perform annual maintenance to keep your furnace in good working condition. By doing this, we can find the maintenance parts most likely to fail over the season and get them replaced before they fail and leave you cold. The most important part of the seasonal maintenance is our safety inspection, we look for loose, damaged, corroded, or leaking flue pipes that can put the furnace exhaust back into your living space along with this inspection we look at the combustion chamber for metal fatigue and breaches that will allow the same exhaust gas back into your breathing air without you knowing, potentially putting your family at risk.
As your equipment ages, things break down. Parts wear out. Technology isn’t as efficient as when it was first released. That causes your gas furnace to work harder, which costs you money in the form of higher utility bills.
The best way to keep your utility bills low is to ensure your equipment is in its best condition.
Gas appliances, in general, come with more risk. If they work correctly, they offer some of the best technology on the market today. But it’s wise to ensure they stay safe as you use them throughout the year. Safety is vital when you have gas appliances in your home.
To ensure safety:
Install a carbon monoxide detector. You should have at least one on every level. Consider adding one to your garage if it’s attached. Make sure it’s directly outside each bedroom or sleeping space as well. These CO detectors should be replaced every 5 to 7 years.
Upgrade batteries to carbon monoxide detectors regularly. We suggest replacing batteries at least once a year - why not make it a part of your time-change routine?
Replace the HVAC system filter on a regular schedule as dirty filters impacts your health and damages the equipment. When replacing the filter, perform your own visual inspection of the equipment, and if you have anything rusted, damaged, or disconnected, immediately call us, the professionals to inspect the concerned areas. Better safe and alive.
If you have a gas fireplace, always ensure the damper is open when in use.
Have questions about your gas furnace or other gas appliances? We’re here to help.
