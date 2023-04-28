2023 Hyundai Palisade

2023 Hyundai Palisade 

 DREW PHILLIPS

The Hyundai Palisade and its corporate cousin, the Kia Telluride, are solidly positioned atop the rankings for the best three-row SUVs on the market. And for good reason.

The Palisade’s 3.8-liter V6 cranks out a respectable 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, plenty enough passing power for a vehicle this size, and its eight-speed automatic transmission goes about its business with smooth precision. When properly equipped, it has a max towing capability of 5,000 pounds.