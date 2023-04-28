The Hyundai Palisade and its corporate cousin, the Kia Telluride, are solidly positioned atop the rankings for the best three-row SUVs on the market. And for good reason.
The Palisade’s 3.8-liter V6 cranks out a respectable 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, plenty enough passing power for a vehicle this size, and its eight-speed automatic transmission goes about its business with smooth precision. When properly equipped, it has a max towing capability of 5,000 pounds.
The Hyundai delivers a quiet and comfortable ride on the highway, and it remains composed through corners. The cabin provides excellent pragmaticism with passengers in the front two rows offered plenty of room to stretch. Sure, the third row is only really suited to kids, but that’s the case with just about every midsize three-row available. And cargo space doesn’t suffer greatly because of those added seats. The Palisade offers a respectable 18 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear row, and that figure swells to 46 cubic feet behind the middle seats.
But the Palisade truly shines with its value proposition. There is a high-quality feel to its cabin, and even base models, which start at just over $37,000 with destination, are rich with generous standard features. Entry-level models come with desirable amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, Hyundai’s Digital Key feature, a power-adjustable second-row bench seat, adaptive cruise control and a host of driver’s aids. The SEL and XRT trims cost a few thousand more, but they pile on to the already long list of features.
So, that begs the question. Why would this article’s headline suggest spending $51,000, about $10,000 more than a well-equipped SEL model, when the Palisade is already a strong value proposition in its lower trims?
Well, the Palisade in its lower trims is an upmarket, feature-rich and overall strong mainstream SUV. The Palisade Calligraphy, on the other hand, is luxury three-row SUV masquerading as a mainstream model.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE I tested last year came with an as-tested price of over $70,000, nearly 20-grand more than the 2023 Palisade Calligraphy. Yet, the Palisade Calligraphy feels, practically, just as upscale and luxurious.
The top-of-the-range Palisade is fitted with premium leather upholstery, a faux suede headliner, quilted leather door inserts, second-row winged headrests, a digital rearview mirror and a massaging driver’s seat. This is in addition to amenities like a head-up display, power-folding and heated third row seats, a dual-pane sunroof, a self-leveling suspension, a 12-speaker audio system, cabin intercom system, and heated and ventilated front and middle-row seats. Pack all these features on a three-row SUV with a luxury badge and you’ll easily be spending tens of thousands of dollars more than the Calligraphy’s asking price.
Better still, the quality of these materials wouldn’t be out of place in a model wearing the Mercedes Tri-Star or four rings of Audi. It doesn’t just look premium, it feels it.
The 2023 Palisade Calligraphy commands a pretty penny over its base sibling, but for those who can swing the dough, it’s absolutely worth it. And for those who can’t, the Palisade is still an incredibly appealing choice for practical, upmarket, comfortable and tech-rich three-row midsize SUV.