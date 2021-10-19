Calling all Atlanta-area residents: Plasma donations are urgently needed

Atlanta-area residents have a unique opportunity to help others through plasma donation. Over the past year, you may have heard about convalescent plasma for the first time surrounding its potential use in treating COVID-19. However, for more than 80 years, plasma has been a lifeline for thousands of people who are immune-compromised and live with a variety of complex and chronic diseases. Donating plasma and transforming it into life-saving medicines continues to be essential, especially as more and more people need these medicines. That is why I am excited to share that BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda, recently opened new plasma donation centers in Duluth and Kennesaw.
Why are plasma donations so important? Plasma cannot be produced in a lab which means those who rely on continuous therapies developed from plasma are dependent on other people regularly donating. On average, hundreds to more than a thousand donations are needed to provide enough medicine for one patient over the course of one year. ¹
Metro Atlanta is home to four other BioLife centers in Douglasville, McDonough, Morrow and Snellville. Takeda also has a manufacturing facility near Covington, which is one of the largest biotech manufacturing facilities in the world and produces therapies developed from the plasma donated at BioLife centers. Between Takeda’s manufacturing facility and the 10 BioLife centers in the state, Takeda employs more than 1,500 people in Georgia.
Having lived in Georgia for four years, I’ve seen firsthand how our community bands together for people in need, and I encourage our friends, relatives and neighbors to consider donating plasma because it’s a simple way to help others. The more plasma donations we collect means the more therapies we can potentially provide to those who rely on them.
Donating plasma is easy as 1-2-3:
1. Make an online appointment to visit one of our local centers by going to BioLifePlasma.com. You must be at least 18 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and pass all other required donor eligibility criteria, including a physical examination at your first visit and screenings at each visit.
2. Your first visit includes a physical examination, medical screening and plasma donation, and usually takes about two hours. Future appointments take less time.
3. BioLife will compensate you for your time and commitment to donate plasma.
This year we’ve implemented additional screening and safety measures in line with updated public health guidance due to the pandemic, to help guarantee the safety and health of all donors and employees.
I am thrilled to be a part of this new center opening and encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about BioLife Plasma Services, the donation process, and how to schedule an appointment, to please visit the BioLife website.
Plasma donation is an opportunity for healthy individuals from all walks of life to make a big difference in their communities. I am hopeful that the Atlanta community will consider donating plasma to help make a difference for these patients’ lives.
