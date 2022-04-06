Best online psychic reading sites & psychic readers of 2022

Have you ever thought about what your life is going to be like in the next few years? Have you thought about your future love, career, money, and many other things? We all have thought about these things at one point in our lives. But have you ever thought of psychic reading?
The traditional psychic reading can be a little bit boring, and it will be time and money-consuming. So, instead of traveling hundreds of miles to find an excellent psychic reader, you can go online and find an online psychic reading. The online readings are done through phone, messaging, or video calls.
In this way, you can save your money and time and get a precise reading by one of the most experienced readers in the USA. We have compared many best online psychic reading sites, and we will provide you with the essential information regarding them and their psychic readings.
Top 5 Picks For Online Psychic Reading Websites
After comparing many online sites, we concluded that the following five are the best online Psychic Reading websites on the market. We have made the comparison taking into consideration all of the standards as mentioned above. These are the five brands that are on our list:
Purple Garden: Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Site, Editor’s Choice
Keen : Best For 100% Accurate Love Readings
Kasamba: Most Popular Psychic Readers For Life & Career
AskNow: Top Choice For Tarot Readings
Oranum: Best Psychic Mediums & Love Readings
Now, we are going to review each brand in more detail. Let us provide you with more detailed information regarding the quality of their readings and many more things.
#1. Purple Garden : Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Site, Editor’s Choice
Purple Garden is an exclusive tarot reading psychic website. It is voted Most Accurate.
Our exclusive list of psychics advisors whom our users acknowledged as being most accurate psychic readings in their advice and guidance. These advisors who are ready to enlighten, inspire, and empower you – are all vetted and voted for by people like you. Our top-accuracy advisors cover a wide range of services including love readings, mediumship, tarot cards, career advice, and more. Purple Garden provides its customers with an all-time top-rated lineup of master psychic advisors – tried, reviewed, and rated by tens of thousands of users over many years. Ask them all your burning questions and gain new insights and a deeper understanding.
Highlights:
Across the site and app, the psychic profiles appear to have the most credibility. You can see when they started, how many readings they've done, and their average star rating. Many of the platform's psychics have given thousands of readings and still have a high average rating, which made me feel a little more confident in the app and site's legitimacy.
Purple Garden has a large number of psychic readers. It's similar to a massive directory of advisors, and there are always a lot of them online to connect with. So, if you have the time and enjoy the process of connecting with a unique psychic, you'll have plenty of options.
Pros:
Video readings
Psychic chat
Clean and easy to use interface
Reputable company
Informative profiles
A wide variety of readers
A wide range of reading types
Cons:
No free readings
No psychic blog or information
There could be a better customer guarantee
Customer Review:
Purple Garden is a vibrant and well-thought-out mobile phone app that is well worth considering if you are looking for a vibrant and well-thought-out mobile phone app. Furthermore, they appear to be fair and consistent in their operations. They have worked hard to make using their app and contacting their psychics as simple as possible.
Purple Garden will appeal to those who value convenience and fairness. Just be prepared for its ease of use.
#2. Keen: Most Popular Psychic Readers For Life & Career
Another great online company that has one of the best readers in the USA. They provide all types of readings, and their users highly respect them. Their mission is to provide you with all of the details and many different types of readings so you can find the answer to your problem.
This company has been available on the online market since 1999, and they are still one of the best online sites. They have one of the best readers and more than millions of satisfied users. To make their business grow, they have made a unique app for iOS and Android, so you contact them even when you are not home.
Another amazing thing is how their app is easy to use. All you need to do is pull up the app on your phone and call your favorite reader. Since they can not see you, you have to provide them with information that will help your reader create a complete picture of you. In this way, you will create a safe space between the both of you, and you can go on and relax and discuss your problems with someone who is an expert reader.
Features
Keen's website provides all types of psychic readings. The most popular is 'Love Psychics.' If you have questions about your marriage or your boyfriend, girlfriend, or your overall love life, this is the right site for you. They have highly experienced Love readers that are here to help you with their best pieces of advice.
As we mentioned, you need to create a bond with your reader for them to provide you with a correct reading. Also, they will make sure they give you the best advice on how to proceed on with your love life and how to manage the whole situation. All you have to do is talk to them or message them in detail, make sure you get comfortable so they can get to know you and help you out.
Another amazing thing is their refund policy. If you are not satisfied with one of the readings, you can go on and request a refund. Or even if your connection drops and the reader hasn't finished your reading yet, you can go on contact the customer service and request your refund. Keen's website works with unique Keen's dollars. So you will get $25 back in your account so you can use them for another reading.
Pros
Affordable prices
Free trial access is offered for everyone new to psychic reading
They have promotions and discount codes
You can always reopen your already closed account
Keen's website has more than 1700+ certified employees
There is a Horoscope section
Cons
No video calls are offered
Only English language-speaking psychics
Customer Experience
Their users are completely satisfied by their favorite psychic readers. They are happy that they are saving money on gas, and also, they are saving their precious time since they can always contact one of Keen's readers online or through the app.
Overall, Keen's website and app are some of the best when it comes to providing you with love advice and relationship advice. So almost all of the users recommend this app to everyone who might be having love troubles.
#3. Kasamba : Most Popular Psychic Readers For Life & Career
Kasamba is the first website on our list since it provides all types of readings. Whether you want angel tarot reading, spiritual reading, or psychic reading done using different methods, this is the perfect site. They are providing one of the best readings according to many satisfied customers.
This site has available messenger and also phone calls readings. Unfortunately, they do not offer any video calls yet. But no worries, they ensure that you get the best reading even through the phone or message. But you need to be aware that you need to provide them with much information and discuss it openly with them to create a good connection.
Their psychic readers use aura reading, remote viewing rune casting, crystal readings, pet psychic, psychic mediums. This is an excellent variety of options for you to choose from. Each of these readings can provide you with the information you are looking for.
Features
Kasamba provides the best online readers that are certified and have a lot of experience. Their main goal is to provide each user of the website, even you, with the most correct and reasonable advice and, of course, help you to solve your problem.
Furthermore, one of the best features that they can provide you with is their 3 minutes free trial. So, if you are entirely new to psychic reading, you can go on and use this tool and see what the fuss is about. You will be able to experience the reading in 3 minutes and see if you want to continue with using the site and their readers or not.
Another thing that is worth mentioning is the affordable price that they are providing to each of you. Of course, the price varies with the experience and the rating of the online reader. Each of their readers has different ratings and different comments from their users, so if you want to know more about each reader, you can go on and review their individual profiles.
Pros
Their readers have 20+ years of professional experience
They offer 3 minutes free trials
They have an app made for iOS and Android
Refund is available
There is available reader 24/7
Cons
No video calls
You must be 18 years old to become a member of the site
Only English Language speaking psychics
Customer Experience
Their users are completely delighted by the friendly readers who have helped them many times. Many users come back to their favorite readers almost every day to get advice and see where they are at with their lives.
Overall, they are satisfied by the Kassamba terms and conditions and the affordable prices for almost all readers. The customers are stating that they will continue using the site, and they recommend it to everyone who needs any type of life advice.
#4. AskNow: Top Choice For Tarot Readings
Since 2005 this online psychic company has been thriving. They are providing the best online psychic reading, and they make sure that all of the information you provide them with is staying completely safe. So all of the chat messages and calls are only between you and the psychic you have chosen.
To connect with one of their psychics, you have to create your account. It will take you only a few minutes to do that, and you can always use the same account to contact your favorite reader. You can always call them, or you can use the message chat communication tool.
And the same goes for this website. Since the psychic cannot see you and all of your physical characteristics and movements, you need to provide them with more information about yourself. You need to describe yourself using the best words you can find. Also, the situation or the problem needs to be described in the same way so the psychic can have a complete picture of what is going on in your overall life.
Features
The AskNow website only charges $1 per minute. So you can go on and have a 5-minute talk or sometimes even more and be charged only $1 per minute. This is regarding all of their readers, without exception. In this way, all of the customers, including you, have the opportunity to contact one of their best and highly ranked readers.
Moreover, they offer an option to schedule your next reading. If the reader you want to contact is currently busy or offline, you can go on and schedule the next appointment. You can choose the desired time or consult with them and make your schedule. It all depends on you and your references.
Also, all of their readers have undergone extensive tests to prove their psychics reading methods and experience. They have proved that they have psychic powers and can provide you and everyone else with safe information and help you solve all of your problems by passing the test.
Pros
1 minute reading = $1
Multiple languages are available, including Spanish and French
You can schedule an appointment with your favorite reader
All of your information is completely safe, including messages and calls
Cons
No video calls are available
Customer Experience
All of their users are amazed by how quickly and easy it is to navigate the AskNow website. They are amazed by the readers and how they provide the best advice regarding relationships, love, money, and many other things. Overall the users are satisfied with this great website, and they are recommending it to everyone who needs answers to their questions.
#5. Oranum: Best Psychic Mediums & Love Readings
If you search for one of the best psychic readers that offer video calls, then Oranum is the website that you need to visit right away. Oranum provides messaging, phone calls, and video calls for everyone. Their hundreds of satisfied users have proven their psychic readers' quality and expertise over the past 10 years.
Another thing that makes Oranum one of the best online reading sites is the registration method., In order for you to get a reading, you must create your personal account. All you have to do is put your name, email address and create a password so you can login and start using the account. You can go on and see the list of the readers and contact them right away.
If you are entirely new to psychic reading, this site is perfect for you since it also provides online live streams. You can pull up their main website and watch one of their live streams. You will see the method of reading, and you can see the basics when it comes to online psychic reading.
Features
The Oranum site uses only so-called Oranum coins. You can get the coins using Online banking, Ukash, Pay by phone, or even European Direct Pay. These coins will help you to pay for the reading in the easiest way possible. Also, if you are pleased with the reader and the overall reading session, you can use the coins to award your reader and motivate them to work even harder and better.
Moreover, if you are not satisfied with a reading, you can always request a payback. They will reimburse your coins at any time so that you can use them for your next reading. Moreover, you can buy the Oranum Coins using EUR or USD.
At last, of course, the best feature is the video call option that many other online psychic readers do not provide. By using the video call, the reader can see you and see your facial expression and overall body movement. In this way, they can create an overall image of your behavior and help you answer your questions. Also, remember you will be able to see them and their facial expressions and make a great bond with them, so your future reading becomes more functional.
Pros
They accept USD and EUR
They offer online live videos so you can get a glimpse of what psychics reading represents
They offer video calls which are not usual for many websites
You get up to a $150 bonus if you are a first-time user
Cons
They collaborate with third-party sites so that they might share your information with them
Customer Experience
According to the users, this is an excellent website because it provides them with video calls, not just phone psychic reading and messages. They are satisfied by all of the readers, and of course, many of them have found their soulmate reader or reader that shares the same energy as they have.
In this way, they made sure that they had established great connections with the readers and always went back to them. Overall they state that this is a great psychic reading online website that has many experienced online psychics readers.
#5. Mysticsense
Mystic Sense provides 24/7 online readings. They have many psychic readers that work all the time. They are adaptable to everyone, and they can adjust their time to different time zones. So no matter where you are in the world, this website and its online psychic readers will ensure that you have the best online reading you have ever gotten before.
They are keeping all of your information completely safe. They are not sharing anything with anyone. Also, their site is made for educational, fun, and entertainment purposes.
So you can get a reading, and you can get experience from the reader, and the reader will get some experience from your problem. You both are learning new things through fun reading. You can pull up their website and have 5 minutes of free trial reading if you want to try them out.
You will get a psychic that will try to help you out. Since they do not have video calls, you need to provide them with specific information and discuss everything openly. But doing this, you will get connected with them, and they will get connected with you. You will be able to share the same energy and make the best out of that 5 minutes of reading.
Features
Of course, the best feature is the online psychic readings that are completely free of charge. You can get 5 minutes for free. This site has specific requirements or, let's say, rules. You must not talk about your personal life and some dangerous health issues that you might have.
For example, you must not talk about depression and suicide. If you have this type of health issue or something similar, you need to contact your PCP right away or anyone who works in healthcare. This website makes sure that your health is at the top of their satisfaction list, so this type of conversation is not allowed.
Another great thing is that all of their psychic readers undergo different types of checking processes. The company requires strict standards for someone to pass the test to be qualified for a psychic.
You can always use PayPal to pay for your reading. Also, they have a return policy. If you are not satisfied with the reading that one of their readers performs, you can contact their customer care support and provide them with all of the information. You must do this in the following 20 minutes to get a full refund. If you miss the 20 minutes, then you are not eligible for a refund.
Pros
They offer a compassionate, direct, wise, or thoughtful style of reading
All of your information is safe
The company offers reimbursement of the money as long as you request them in 20 minutes after your reading
5 minutes free trial is offered to everyone new to the website and psychic reading
Cons
Only English Language is available
You can use Paypal to pay for the readings
Customer Experience
Overall the customers are satisfied with the excellent service. They are happy because their information is completely safe and is not used by third-party companies. Also, the paying method is not a problem since nowadays almost everyone has a Paypal account. The users are also happy with the price range and the 24/7 customer care support.
Criteria For Choosing The Best Online Psychics
We have created specific criteria that we have used to compare the variety of sites, including the website's reputation, customer reviews, price, the readers' experience, and benefits of the readings. So let's go on and review all of these in more detail so you can get the complete picture of why we have chosen the brands.
Terms and Conditions
The first thing that we have looked into is the reputation of the online websites that provide a psychic reading. Many online sites provide false information, and their main goal is to take your money. So you won't get a good reading, and you will get a lot of false information that might lead to difficulties in your overall life.
So to avoid that, we have made sure that we have checked the terms and conditions of each online site. They all have different rules and different policies. Some sites provide 100% safety of your information, and some low-quality sites have the policy to share your information with third-party companies. Of course, our choice is the sites that provide 100% safety of your information.
Customer Reviews
Another great thing that always helps decide if one online psychic reading platform is legit is the user's comments. They always tell the truth, whether they have a bad or good experience. So, we have compared hundreds of comments to come to a conclusion.
The websites that we have chosen are all five stars rated. Overall, the customers are satisfied with their readings and the excellent advice their favorite readers gave them.
Price
The price that many non-legit online sites offer for only one reading is ridiculously high, and they do not make any sense. The sites need to provide a standard range of prices for everyone to experience psychic reading.
Moreover, the sites that we will review, provide the best or, let's say, fair prices according to all of the different reading styles. So to provide you with outstanding service, some of the sites will provide you with free 3 minutes trial readings. In this way, you will get a glimpse of the reading world and ensure that you want to continue using it or not.
Readers Experience
The reader's experience is of great importance since they are the ones who need to help you. No one wants to spend their money on some reader who is not experienced, or who doesn't have any kind of proof that they are a psychic reader.
So, we made sure that all of the readers working for the online sites were some of the best. Meaning they can help you and provide you with advice. Also, they are certified readers, and that is their daily job, and they have some spiritual feelings or, let's say, guidance from the angels since they were born.
Benefits
By benefits, we mean the advice that you will receive from the reader. So the benefits are providing good advice that will help you solve a problem. Moreover, the reader needs to have the same energy as the one who is requesting help.
So the free psychic reading online trials are helpful since they can connect everyone who has the same energy. By having the same energy, everyone will benefit from the reading, not just the customer but also the reader. The customer will get good advice, and the reader will get a more positive experience.
Safety
Safety is essential since all websites will request everyone to put their numbers or name and other personal information, including debit/credit cards, when registering. For someone to get a reading, they need to create an account.
As we mentioned earlier, some terms and conditions indicate how this information has been used. Nobody wants their information to get into the wrong hands and be used in illegal ways. So, for everyone's safety, we have gone over the terms and conditions, and all of the websites use encrypted systems. So nobody has to worry about information leakage.
Beginner's Guide to Best Psychic Readings
Methods of Contact
The first thing you should know is that there are a few methods of contact. All of the sites mentioned above can provide you with immediate contact with each reader using messages and phone calls. So these are the most well-known methods of contact.
But, you need to keep in mind that there are websites that also provide video call readings. So, as the site mentioned above, it also provides free psychic reading trials, and you can watch their live streams to see how the process works.
Psychic Professional Experience
You need to keep in mind that you should check the experience of your psychic reader. Many readers have more than 20+ of experience reading. You should focus on them but, you shouldn't ignore all of the others since they also have the same abilities.
Customer Experience
One of the best features that will tell you if one of the online psychic reading platforms is legit is the comment sections. Each of the websites that we mentioned has individual comment sections. Each of the users leaves a comment to provide you with information on how their reading went and if they were satisfied or not. So, according to the customer's experience, all of the websites are entirely legit, and all of their readers are customer friendly. They will ensure that you get the best out of the reading.
Frequently Asked Questions On Psychic Readings
Q1. What Are The Major Forms Of Psychic Readings?
Psychic reading is a form of higher perceptive ability and can be described as beyond ordinary human abilities. Also, we can say that some people have enhanced senses. The people who have these abilities are separated into the following forms:
Clairvoyance - people who can perceive events in the future.
Clairsentience - people who can perceive the energy between other people.
Claircognizance - people who can know information and facts.
Psychic Mediums - people who can talk with spirits.
Q2. What is Energy Reading Or So-Called Aura Reading?
This is one of the most popular readings among young people, according to some recent studies. The energy reading represents a particular type of reading where your energy will display all of your emotions, intentions, and much more, even though you might not be aware of that. This is a form of subconscious reading.
It can help you find out some exciting and important things about your overall emotions and intentions. Readers usually do this type of reading with the help of the universe. They are highly trained and have the special abilities to feel your overall energy and recognize each feature.
Q3. Is There a Difference Between the Traditional and the Online Psychic Readings?
Yes, there is a visible difference. The traditional method of reading is unexceptional, but it requires you to spend more money and time. Remember, you need to find a psychic near you, but that might be a difficult task since the nearest one can be miles away, and you might need to travel more than 2 hours. But nobody wants to spend their precious time.
So, instead of spending money on gas and a lot of time, you can simply use your phone. All you need is internet access, and you are ready to go. All of the sites mentioned above can help you to get the best reading from the comfort of your home or wherever you are. Remember, all online psychic readers are professionals, and they are always there to help you out.
Wrapping Up On Choosing Best Psychic Readings Online
The psychic reading might be life-changing for someone. If you are completely new, and you might be hesitant to try out the online readings, then we suggest that you definitely need to try them out. You will get more experience, and also, you will get help from psychic professionals. We hope that we have provided you with all the necessary information and the best online reading psychic sites and their features.