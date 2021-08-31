The gaming community forms the bulk of Discord’s audience. However, Discord’s audience and servers have been diversifying in recent years. Many small and large enterprises are creating their own official servers for Discord.
Discord’s focus on VoIP and community-building helps businesses promote, market, and launch their products online more effectively. Discord is a very unique platform. For brands and businesses that focus on community brand building, Discord is a literal blessing in disguise.
One of the reasons why some brands are starting to prefer Discord over other social marketing platforms is the amount of automation it grants server creators. One of the popular ways of automation within Discord is with the help of dedicated Discord bots.
What are Discord bots?
Bots are third-party Discord tools deployed to a server to automate various tasks and processes. They can perform various repetitive tasks within a server and take care of simple tasks.
Discord bots are versatile and can be purpose-built for any requirement of your Discord server. The average Discord server can have as many Discord bots as you want. In fact, there are Discord servers where all server and administrator-related tasks are carried out with the help of bots.
For a business, a Discord bot can make server management easier and increase its efficiency. Many popular Discord servers exclusively use bots to simplify the management of a Discord server.
Discord bots can be used for tasks such as new user onboarding, moderation, entertainment, support, help center, announcements, lead generation, surveys, polls, etc.
How to Create Discord bots
Discord bots don’t need to be created. There are hundreds of pre-built and configurable discord bots that you can get for free or purchase for a small sum. These bots can be found through simple searching.
However, if your use case is unique, you can use Appy Pie’s Discord bot maker free of cost to create your own Discord bot. The discord bot maker from Appy Pie allows you to create fully functioning Discord bots for free.
There are various types of Discord bots found online. However, they can roughly be divided into certain categories of bots. Unless your case is unique, you can find hundreds of pre-made bots on the Internet.
7 Types of Discord bots
A discord server can be automated with several types of Discord bots. These 7 types of Discord bots are the most common and used by several servers on the platform for their needs. Your server might need multiple types of Discord bots to be as efficient as possible. Here are some of the categories of bots you can have:
1. Onboarding bots: Onboarding bots are Discord bots that act as a guide for your new users. These bots communicate with new users in your community and guide them on how your Discord works. These bots exist because new users often find Discord overwhelming at first glance. Onboarding bots have helped simplify servers and improve the user experience on a server.
2. Moderation bots: Discord servers are an evolution of Internet forums. They are a place for you, your customers/users, and enthusiasts to come together to discuss your brand and its products. Heated debates are common on Discord servers. To ensure that your server doesn’t devolve into swearing matches and improper content can be kept off of your server, you need to moderate it.
This is where moderation bots such as MEE6 come in. These bots are specialized at identifying swears, insults, and conflicts between your server users. They can delete insinuating messages, kick/ban users, and punish repeat offenders.
3. Support bots: Businesses that use Discord for community building also need to provide product customer support through their forums. A dedicated support bot can answer a lot of user questions automatically. They can help improve your customer experience and will give users a necessary incentive to join your Discord server as a member.
4. Scheduling bots: Discord can be used to host online events and giveaways. A scheduling bot acts as your Discord server’s calendar and notifies you and your users about upcoming events within your server. They help keep a Discord server lively. They can also act as notification bots that send announcements and notify users as needed.
5. Entertainment bots: Communities are supposed to be fun. Entertainment bots form a huge part of Discord communities. These bots are specialized for everything from music to memes. Entertainment bots are very popular on Discord and help make your community a fun place.
6. Reward bots: Reward bots are important for conducting giveaways and choosing winners for contests on your server. Though not essential, larger Discord servers can benefit from having dedicated reward bots.
Reward bots streamline the giveaway process. Giveaways are a common part of online forums and communities. The absence of such discord bots complicates the entire process and requires extensive involvement of the server administrators. With a bot, you can save time and also be fairer while making a choice.
7. Conversation bots: Just like entertainment bots, conversation bots can help your user entertain themselves. These bots are experimental and just add a little oomph to your Discord server.
Summing up
Discord is a platform destined for success. It is a great way for a brand to develop its community and a great marketing platform. While no server needs a Discord bot, they just help streamline your server processes and simplify user experience while adding a cool ‘wow’ factor in your servers. Get discord bots for your server today. Choose from an existing plethora of bots create your own using discord bot maker free of cost with online tools such as Appy Pie.
