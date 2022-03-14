While many people rely on over-the-counter drugs to cope with stress and anxiety, delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC) has emerged as a safer and more effective alternative.
Delta-8 gummies contain delta-8 THC cannabinoid, which helps to create homeostasis or body balance. The gummies will help you experience a mild euphoric and relaxing sensation. With various brands competing for space in the market, we came up with this guide to help you find the best delta-8 gummies for you.
Top 5 Delta-8 THC Gummies
After hours of research by a team of cannabis experts, we shortlisted these five delta-8 gummies as the best in the market today.
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-8 Gummies, Editor's Choice
BudPop: Strongest Delta-8 THC products
Hollyweed CBD: Full spectrum, Vegan Delta-8 Gummies
Diamond CBD: Widest Variety of THC Chewable With Natural Ingredients
3Chi: Most Potent, Affordable Delta-8 Edibles
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-8 Gummies, Editor's Choice
Exhale Wellness offers safe and quality delta-8 gummies. Based in Los Angeles, the company has built a reputation with its all-organic, non-GMO delta-8 thc products.
Moreover, they source the cannabinoid only from hemp grown in sustainable, organic farms in Colorado. At every stage of the gummies’ manufacturing, the company monitors the process. In the farms, the company monitors the sustainability of the methods used. Once in the extraction stage, the company uses cutting-edge CO2 extraction for cleaner and more pure delta-8 THC.
Brand Overview
Exhale Wellness delta-8 gummies stand out for various reasons. Firstly, the company has committed to the quality and safety of its products and uses high-quality hemp, thus ensuring its gummies are safe for consumption.
The company consistently innovates and meets consumer expectations. In addition, the company has independent testing for every batch. To help customers in the purchase process, Exhale Wellness has published the Certificates of Analysis (COAs).
The company also uses pectin rather than animal-based gelatin. As such, their delta-8 gummies are not only cruelty-free but also vegan-friendly. Each of the gummies is potent enough to deliver a mild relaxing high.
In each gummy, you get highly-potent delta-8 THC enough to give the desired effect. Furthermore, you can select from a 750 mg jar with 30 gummies (25 mg per gummy) or a 1500 mg jar with 30 gummies (50 mg per gummy).
Additionally, Exhale Wellness has addressed the strong taste of delta-8 THC with delicious fruity flavors. If you want a delicious way to enjoy delta-8 THC, you can pick from apple, grape, orange, pineapple, and strawberry gummies. The company also offers a 30-day 100% money back guarantee and free shipping on all orders.
Pros
- Third-party lab testing
- Different potencies and flavors to choose from
- Fast, free shipping
- Quality Colorado hemp
- 100% organic and non-GMO ingredients
- No condition 30-day money back
- CO2 delta-8 extraction method
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free ingredients
- Legally-compliant delta-8 THC
- Easy-to-use shopping website
Cons
- Gummies are only available online
- Shipping in the US alone
Customer Reviews
We found lots of positive comments about the quality of the gummies and the company’s policies from the company's website. Customers had mentioned the high strength of the gummies and their effectiveness while also highlighting the 30-day 100% money back guarantee combined with free shipping.
#2. BudPop: Strongest Delta-8 THC Products
To appreciate BudPop's rise to the top as one of the best delta-8 brands, consider its origins. First, the company has a team of cannabis enthusiasts and experts at the helm. Second, the brand came about because of dissatisfaction with the industry. As such, the team set out to do things differently, which has propelled them to the top.
The company focuses on transparency. For this reason, the company provides consumers with all details needed to make the best purchase decision. For their delta-8 gummies, the company relies on quality locally-grown hemp. Through close collaboration with farmers, BudPop can monitor the hemp growing process.
Furthermore, their products go through third-party lab testing to guarantee purity and quality. If you want potent delta-gummies, BudPop has the right product for you.
Brand Overview
One thing that sets BudPop delta-8 gummies apart is their high potency. The company offers 625 mg jars containing 25 mg delta-8 THC gummies, which are available in various flavors.
You can select the strawberry gelato-flavored gummies to keep you recharged throughout the day. For a buzzy feel, choose the blue dream blueberry flavor. On the other hand, the watermelon skittles-flavored gummies will help you relax.
Whatever flavor you choose, BudPop guarantees your safety. By using only 100% natural and non-GMO ingredients, the company delivers delta-8 gummies suitable for everyone.
If you are new to delta-8 THC, you will be grateful for the resourceful website. In addition to the products, you'll find lots of learning materials, including a FAQs page and a blog to get you started.
Pros
- US-grown legal hemp
- Third-party lab testing
- 30-day money back guarantee
- Pleasant shopping experience
- Fast and free shipping
- 100% organic ingredients
- Vegan-friendly ingredients
- High potency delta-8 gummies
- Three delicious flavors
Cons
- Gummies are only available online
- A new brand with few reviews
Customer Reviews
While BudPop is a new brand established in 2021, it’s creating waves in the industry. Customers appreciate the high potency gummies, delicious flavors, and long-lasting effects of the gummies as a reason to buy again. Another thing that customers love is the easy-to-use website which is also very informative.
#3. Hollyweed CBD: Full spectrum, Vegan Delta-8 Gummies
Hollyweed is a new brand in the hemp-derived industry. What distinguishes this delta-8 brand is its commitment to wellness. At the forefront are cannabis enthusiasts, growers, and wellness advocates. Furthermore, the company emphasizes transparency and integrity in all processes. Because of its consistency and commitment to quality, its delta-8 thc gummy rank among the top in our survey.
If you’re after quality in your delta-8 edibles, you can’t go wrong with Hollyweed gummies. The company sources organically grown hemp from Colorado. The gummies are infused with full-spectrum delta-8 extract, increasing the potential benefits. Hollyweed does not add any artificial coloring or flavors, nor do they contain gelatin, making them vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.
Brand Overview
Safety and quality are top considerations as you shop for the best delta-8 gummies. Hollyweed addresses these qualities through high-quality raw materials. By sourcing local hemp, the company can easily monitor the growing process. In addition, the team uses advanced CO2 extraction methods to retain the highest levels of beneficial compounds from the hemp plant. Consequently, the delta-8 gummies are highly effective, pure, and safe.
Another reason Hollyweed's delta-8 gummies appear on this list is the integrity in the production process. The company's products go through third-party lab testing to ensure the highest standards. To ensure transparency, the company publishes certificates of analysis (COAs) on its website to help customers learn more.
Hollyweed gummies are available in 25 mg or 50 mg potencies and can be bought in 750 mg or 1500 mg packs. Each pack contains different flavors, including apple, grape, orange, pineapple, and strawberry.
Pros
- Fast-acting effect
- Smooth customer service
- Experienced team
- High-grade locally sourced hemp
- 100% organic and vegan-friendly ingredients
- Different potencies
- Third-party lab testing for quality
- 30 day – 100% money-back guarantee
Cons
- Unattractive packaging
- Only available online
Customer Reviews
The shopping experience on the Hollyweed website receives lots of positive feedback. In addition to the well-displayed products, customers love the delta-8 resources on the site. The customer service on the platform is also exceptional.
#4. Diamond CBD: Widest Variety of THC Chewable With Natural Ingredients
Diamond CBD has been manufacturing high-quality hemp-based products since 2015. If you want to try delta-8 gummies made by experts, Chill Plus square delta-8 gummies from Diamond CBD are the best. The company has perfected its production over the years.
As a pioneer in the industry, the company has invested heavily to deliver safe and quality products. If you look at the customer feedback, you'll notice the quality of these gummies is the main selling point. More importantly, the company controls the hemp used for its products. As experts in the industry, the founders use the best approach to get high-quality raw materials for their gummies.
Brand Overview
The delta 8-THC and CBD blend is the main outstanding feature of these gummies. As a result of the mixture, you get a mild high and relaxation. The gummies contain 10 mg of delta-8 THC, and 10mg of CBD isolate. By using the CO2 extraction method, the company delivers safe, potent, and pure delta-8 gummies. Better still, these gummies are legally-compliant and contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.
Another feature to love is the variety available. You can choose from the main options like the original, sunshine mix, and island mix or you could choose from blueberry, mango, and watermelon. Gummies are available in 10 mg and 25 mg potencies.
Though this is one of the older brands making delta-8 and CBD products, they invest heavily in research and development. Such research and studies help Diamond delta-8 easily resonate with consumer needs. For example, the company is open about its processes and even publishes certificates of analysis (COAs).
Pros
- High safety standards
- Sustainable production practices
- 100% organic and GMO-free hemp
- Variety of flavors
- Free 2-day express shipping on orders above $100
- 30-day return policy
- Third-party lab-testing
Cons
- High pricing
- A confusing range of products
Customer Reviews
We noted high-satisfaction levels with the Diamond CBD delta-8 gummies from the customers' feedback. Owing to the extensive research, the company makes products that customers need. Lastly, we noted a lot of positive feedback about the shopping experience on the website.
#5. 3Chi: Most Potent, Affordable Delta-8 Edibles
3Chi has become a dominant brand in the past few years. The company invested heavily in research and development, and as a result, developed a pure version of delta-8 THC from hemp. To illustrate 3Chi's commitment to innovation, the company made USA's first federally legal THC-dominant product. It is now one of the top CBN and delta-8 THC brands.
Brand Overview
Though 3Chi is a new brand, it has carved a niche for high-potency delta-8 gummies. The company offers pure 25 mg delta-8 THC gummies with an uplifting and relaxing feel. Furthermore, the company provides a blend of delta-8 THC and CBN gummies (12.5 mg each). The addition of CBN provides a heightened effect. If you have anxiety or sleeping problems, these gummies are perfect for you. You can buy a 200 mg delta-8 THC pack with eight gummies or a 400 mg pack with 16 gummies. They are available in black raspberry and watermelon flavors. The child-proof packaging may also come in hand if you have kids.
Once you try these gummies, you'll love the candy flavor with zero hemp taste. While the gummies take from half an hour to 90 minutes to kick in, the effect can last up to six hours or more. One gummy or even a half would be enough to get you started if you are a beginner.
If you have concerns about the safety of delta-8 products, 3Chi offers assurance through third-party laboratory testing. The company publishes those results on its website for everyone to see. Notably, the gummies contain no metals, impurities, or residual chemicals.
During our search for the best delta-8 gummies, we noted 3Chi had one of the best shopping platforms. Of course, customers had mentioned this in their reviews. Once you land on the website, you find it easy to navigate. Furthermore, the site has so much information to help you make the right shopping decisions. Whatever you might want to learn about CBD, 3chi delta-8 THC, or delta-9 THC, there's a FAQs section and a blog.
Pros
- High-potencies are available
- Less than 0.3% THC
- Friendly prices
- Third-party lab testing
- High-quality hemp
- Safe extraction and manufacturing process
- Excellent shopping experience
Cons
- No international shipping
- Artificial colors
Customer Reviews
First, 3Chi has built a reputation as a trendsetter, and customers love this. Second, the company’s shopping platform has everything shoppers need to make the right decisions. Of course, customers also love these high-potent delta-gummies.
How We Choose These Delta 8 Gummies
As more brands enter the market, you may find it harder to choose what's right for you. Fortunately, we did our homework. First, we designed a checklist of features and qualities to create this list of top delta-8 gummies. Next, we searched online and got hundreds of products. From here, we applied the checklist to narrow down our list. Ultimately, the number came down to five top delta-8 gummies.
Here are the things we looked for to get the best delta 8 thc gummies on the market:
Brand Expertise
To begin with, the team researched every brand to confirm its experience. In doing so, we shortlisted the best delta-8 brands based on their expertise and the founders' expertise.
One thing about experienced brands is that they have a reputation to protect. As such, the companies invest heavily in research and development. Consequently, their delta-8 gummies are more effective, better flavored, and of higher quality.
Brand Integrity
When comparing different brands, we looked for transparency and integrity. For the new hemp-based industry, customers complain about a lack of information. Because of this lack of transparency, we wanted to highlight open brands. To do this, we looked at companies that embraced third-party lab tests. In addition, our team looked at the availability of certificates of analysis (COAs).
Quality of Shopping
Although some brands had interesting delta-8 gummies, the shopping experience ruined it all. As a delta-8 gummy buyer, you need as much information as possible to make the right call. Therefore, the best brands offer an excellent shopping platform. Once you land on the website, you can easily navigate from page to page. Moreover, there are resources to educate yourself on these products.
Product Features
Although every brand promotes its delta-gummies as the best, we dug deeper to assess the product features. To this end, we looked at the ingredients used to determine if they were 100% organic. Next, we looked at the strength of the gummies, independent test results, effectiveness, and any additional compounds in the gummies. Finally, we confirmed the legality of the gummies by verifying the level of delta-9 THC.
Customer Feedback
We agreed that the customer is king and used this maxim to shortlist the best delta-8 gummies. To begin with, we looked at customer reviews and read testimonials to compare different products. We determined the gummies' effectiveness and the companies' reliability and responsiveness from the customer feedback.
Buying Guide For Beginners
Now that you have an idea about delta-8 gummies, how do you choose the best? Over the last few years, many new brands have come into this market. From our experience, we've come up with the following tips to help you.
Brand Reputation
Start with a background check of the company behind any delta-8 gummies. First, look at their history, research activities, innovations, and range of products. Second, check what customers say about its products and their customer service. After confirming the company's reputation, you have an idea about the reliability of their delta-8 gummies.
Quality of Ingredients
When you compare different delta-8 gummies in the market, confirm the range of ingredients used. For instance, check if the delta-8 extract is legally-compliant with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Next, verify if the ingredients are natural to avoid adverse health effects. Another consideration is the source of raw materials; has the company used vegan and cruelty-free ingredients? More importantly, confirm the source of hemp used and look for brands that use locally grown hemp.
Extraction Method
The best delta-8 gummies come from the best quality hemp grown locally and organically. Similarly, the best brands guarantee the cleanliness and purity of their gummies by choosing cutting-edge extraction methods. CO2 extraction is the best method to extract delta-8 THC from the hemp plants as it leaves no residue that might contain harmful materials. Therefore, this should always be a priority to check.
Flavor and Taste
Gummies from top brands also provide multiple flavors to choose from. Such gummies are easier to consume as they do not have the strong natural taste of hemp. Nevertheless, choose gummies that contain natural flavors and taste and avoid harmful artificial additives.
Proper Dosage
When you shop for the best delta-8 gummies, remember to check the dosage and follow the instructions. If you overdose, you might experience side effects. Start with a lower dosage and make your way up to find the right dosage for you. Consult your doctor to get professional advice about these gummies if you have severe medical conditions.
Delta-8 Gummies’ Effect
Before you order any product, confirm it has the desired effect. To do this, consider the potency, any additional hemp compounds like CBD or CBN, and other beneficial compounds. For instance, if you want to relax, you can choose gummies with the mildest effect. For better sleep, gummies with CBN can help. Always check the product description to confirm the ingredients will help you get that desired sensation.
Packaging
While packaging might not come to mind when you shop for delta-8 gummies, it's an important consideration. For example, you can easily take these gummies during travel if discreetly packaged. As a result, the best brands invest heavily in convenient packaging for portability and easy usage. Furthermore, consider child-proof packages for enhanced safety.
Shipping Policy
To enjoy your shopping experience from any brand, consider the shipping policy and process. Firstly, check for any complaints about delays in shipping, poor handling of products, or damage during arrival. The best delta-8 companies have an easy-to-understand shipping policy and provide tracking for your products. What’s more, consider brands that offer free shipping or discounts.
Customer Support
As a newbie in the world of delta-8 gummies, you have so many questions about these products. Therefore, you need a company that has a reliable customer support team to help. Test various delta-8 sites and see which one quickly replies to your inquiries. If a company has dependable customer service, you can learn more about the products, payment methods, shipping, and much more.
Certificate of Analysis (COA)
No doubt, delta-8 gummies are great, but you need to verify their effectiveness through independent laboratory tests. Hence, look for delta-8 gummies that have gone through third-party lab testing. More importantly, check the certificates of analysis (COAs) published on the company’s website.
A reputable brand has no problem publishing the certificate of analysis and other details from third-party lab tests. These tests help determine the integrity of the brand and the purity of its products. Independent lab tests indicate the potency of the gummies with their levels of delta-8-THC. Moreover, you can tell if the gummies are legally compliant by looking at the levels of delta-9-THC. Other results provided from the lab tests include contaminants like metals, bleaches, pesticides, heavy metals, microbial organisms, and solvents. If a hemp-based brand is not ready to display its Certificate of Analysis (COA), this is a red flag and a sign to shop elsewhere.
Customer Reviews
When you compare different delta-8 gummies, consider what other users have to say about the products. The best gummies get rave reviews based on the potency, effectiveness, packaging, and level of customer service. Likewise, unreliable brands get a lot of flak from customers. By reading product reviews and testimonials, you can quickly determine which product to buy.
FAQ About Delta 8 Gummies
1. What is Delta-8 THC?
Delta-8 is a psychoactive substance and one of the many cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant. The delta-8 used for most products in the market comes from the hemp plant and not from marijuana. It is a naturally occurring compound that acts on the endocannabinoid system (ECS).
2. What is the difference between delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC?
While both are compounds found in the cannabis plant, they affect the human body differently. Delta-9 THC is the ingredient in the cannabis plant, which causes a high and is significantly more potent than delta-8. On the other hand, delta-8 THC gives a mild high and has positive effects such as elevating your mood or boosting sleep.
3. Is it legal to buy delta-8 gummies online?
Yes. After the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-based products that contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC became legal. However, buying delta-8 gummies in some states is not legal. States like Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah have banned delta-8 THC. Therefore, when you order your gummies online, make sure they are legal in your state.
4. How can delta-8 gummies help me?
Delta-8 THC gummies interact with the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS). The body has receptors for the compounds, which help create chemical and physical balance (homeostasis). Essentially, these gummies give you a mild high to help you relax after a tough day at work. For many people, these gummies ease symptoms of anxiety. The gummies will help if you struggle with mood issues, stress, and anxiety.
5. Are delta-8 gummies safe to consume?
Yes, they are as long as you consume safe amounts. What you need to remember is that these are natural products. For example, the five gummies shortlisted contain delta-8 extracted through cutting-edge technology. What's more, the ingredients in the delta-8 treats are organic and won't cause harm. By sourcing locally farmed hemp and maintaining the highest quality standards in production, these brands guarantee the safety of these products.
6. What’s the right dosage of delta-8 gummies to consume?
Whether you’re a beginner with delta-8-THC gummies or a regular user, the dosage you choose determines your experience with these treats. The most common dosage is 10 mg and 25 mg in one serving. For a beginner, the best dosage to start with is always the lowest. You can even cut the gummies into smaller halves to reduce the dosage to appropriate levels. If you have no experience with delta-8 THC, you can easily overdose. Therefore, follow the company's instructions to start low and see how you react. As you learn the effects, increase the number of gummies you take per day.
7. Do delta-8 gummies take long to take effect?
Every product is unique in the range of ingredients used. As such, the delta-8 gummies you choose might take a short or long time to act. However, most people experience a sensation starting from half an hour, which lasts for several hours.
8. Can delta-8 gummies affect my drug test?
No. Since delta-8 gummies contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, you do not have to worry about your drug test unless it is specifically targetting delta-8 THC.
9. Will I suffer side effects after using delta-8 gummies?
Yes, you may experience mild side effects such as sore eyes, drowsiness, dryness in the mouth, increased heart rate, slowed reaction times, and low blood pressure. Some of these side effects arise because of a delta-8 THC overdose. If you suffer such side effects, reduce your dosage.
10. Which are the best delta-8 gummies?
You have a wide range of delta-8 edibles on the market. However, these products are not equal. Start with the brand reputation and choose from the most reliable. Refer to our buying guide to know what suits you best.
Conclusion: Which Delta 8 THC Gummies Should You Buy?
Do you struggle with anxiety or stress? Most likely, you have tried multiple solutions to manage these disorders. Unfortunately, some prescribed drugs can have adverse effects such as allergies and addiction. Luckily, you can now rely on the best delta-8 gummies to alleviate anxiety symptoms. These gummies have minimal side effects and significantly improve your quality of life. If you need a break, an effective way to relax or elevate your mood, you have a variety of gummies to choose from. After hours of research, our team created this list with the most effective delta-8 gummies on the market today. The brands mentioned above will help you achieve a safer high and not take a chunk out of your wallet in the process. However, if you want to try a different brand out there, make sure you follow our buying guide to know if your desired brand checks all the boxes.
