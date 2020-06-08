Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

That has been a recurring thought running through the mind of second-year Mill Creek head football coach Josh Lovelady as he prepared to reunite with his team early Monday morning.

Monday marked the first day football teams in Gwinnett County were allowed to return to their respective football fields and weight rooms since the coronavirus pandemic shut down all athletics in March.

Practices were limited to groups of no more than 20 players, including coaches, throughout the day and the extent of their roughly one-hour stay on campus was limited to lifting weights and conditioning.

At Mill Creek, the first of eight groups arrived at school aat 6:20 a.m. and Lovelady and his 14-coach staff were ready to go.

“it’s just like Christmas,” Lovelady said. “I couldn’t wait. I couldn’t sleep last night making sure that everything was taken care of. Seeing the turnout, our kids found a way to get there. We had workouts from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the participation was great.”

While the overall work the teams put in towards preparing for the upcoming football season was minimal on their first day back, the excitement was through the roof.

“It was awesome to get back and see the kids,” Dacula head coach Clint Jenkins said. “I think that was the best thing about the day to see the kids and to see how excited both them and the coaches were to get back to what we kind of took for granted as normal for a long time.”

At Norcross, the first group of players checked in at 7 a.m. and practiced for one hour before head coach Keith Maloof and his staff sanitized their facilities prior to the arrival of the second group.

Overall, Maloof said their plan to get a total of four groups of players in and out in a safe manner worked to perfection Monday.

“We made sure we tested all of them and made sure we had all of the waivers signed for them,” Maloof said. “Just to get around them and see them again was very exciting for me as their coach. The trainers did a good job along with the coaches and the parents getting all of the information that we needed so we can let these kids do what they need to do to get going again.”

Jenkins and his coaching staff had a similar approach to the day. The Dacula staff screened five different groups of players starting at 6:30 a.m. with the last group finishing up early in the afternoon.

“The kids checked into the gym and they had to get their temperature taken and had to answer a questionnaire,” Jenkins said. “Then we were in the weight room to lift. After that, we pushed them out of the door for conditioning. Coaches that weren’t involved in the group cleaned and sanitized the weight room.”

At Mill Creek, Lovelady and his staff prepared a 45-minute workout in the weight room for each group as well as a 30-minute period of conditioning.

In order to coordinate everything for Monday’s start, around 50 hours of computer work was put in by Lovelady and his coaching staff.

“It’s taken a lot of logistical stuff to get it right,” Lovelady said. “Our staff did an outstanding job today. Our 14 coaches had to make sure every kid had waivers signed, physicals, water bottles, masks and hand sanitizer.”

Running eight different groups made for a more than 12-hour day for Lovelady, but he said it was more than worth it to be back out coaching his team.

“It was worth every minute of it,” Lovelady said. “We’ve all hoped and wished that we could get back going, but to finally get back in the weight room and get back on the field and use some equipment, it was awesome.”

Work was relatively light for Maloof and his Norcross team Monday. The veteran head coach said that will change as the weeks progress and the restrictions lesson.

“We will pick up the pace as the weeks go along,” Maloof said. “We wanted to start slow for the safety of the kids. We don’t know what they’ve been doing on their own and we didn’t want to throw too much at them. We’ll gradually bring them along these next three weeks.”

Overall for Jenkins and his Dacula staff, Day 1 under the new normal was a smashing success.

“I thought it went about as smoothly as it could have gone for the first day,” Jenkins said. “Our trainers did an unbelievable job, as well as our coaching staff. Our numbers were good, so I’m really pleased with that.”