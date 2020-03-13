Lilburn
Zack Stringer
On May 14, 1985 a boy named Zackary Winfield Stringer was born. On March 8, 2020 he lost his life. And oh what a life, what a man our Zack was. He is survived by his adoring parents: Cheri & Andrew, his big sisters: Ashlea & Claire, brothers: Ryan, Brent & Julian, his lifelong best friend Tim & the babies he loved so very passionately: Autumn, Saphire & Jaeden. With piercing blue eyes & a heart that was even bigger than his huge presence, Zack's impact went far & wide. Following in the steps of his great grandfather, our Zack bravely chose to serve his country & in that finding a band of Marine brothers so loyal & true. Serving two tours in Iraq, he gave years of his life sacrificing & surviving so that the people & places he loved so much would continue to be healthy, happy & safe. Zack lived life with a simple purpose, to love & be loved. His burly contagious laugh could heal any sadness. His hugs, like him, were larger than life. Zack leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to be inspired in his name & a tribe of people that are forever changed because of him.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2010 from 12PM to 1PM in Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville with a Celebration of Life Service at 1PM. Burial will be at 2:30 in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.
Service information
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory - Milledgeville
1670 N. Jefferson St.
Milledgeville, GA 31061
Mar 16
Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
1:00PM
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory - Milledgeville
1670 N. Jefferson St.
Milledgeville, GA 31061
