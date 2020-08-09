Charlotte, NC Zachary Richard Kammer passed away Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 in Eatonton, GA
at the age of 26. Born September 17, 1993, he was the third child and first-born son of
Keith Kammer and Linda Yates Kammer of Lilburn, GA.
Though born in Tempe, Arizona, Zachary was a Georgia boy
through and through. Growing up, Zachary loved exploring in creeks, playing
soccer, and being at the lake with his family. He would tell you that he
lettered in two sports in high school, football and soccer, but soccer was
his true passion. His Senior Superlative was 'Best Eyes'. Zachary graduated
from Parkview High School and then went on to Georgia College and State
University, where he was very involved with Habitat for Humanity and their local ReStore.
He then transferred to the University of Georgia, where he majored in Accounting. He
was so proud to be a Bulldog, and he tailgated at every home football game
he could attend.
It was at one of these tailgates that he met his wife, Jessica. They met in
September of 2017 and were married on October 20th of the following year.
After they both finished their Master's degrees at the University of
Georgia, they moved to Charlotte, North Carolina for Zach's job at Ernst &
Young. He worked as a Risk Advisor there for two years, and his colleagues
all spoke glowingly of him. Everyone who met Zach made a friend for life.
His energy was infectious, and he lived life passionately. On any given day,
Zach could be found shopping at Costco or watching a movie from his vast
movie collection. He was a member of Christ Our King and Savior
Catholic Church in Greensboro and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Throughout his life, he loved his family fiercely and his memory is with them always.
In addition to his wife Jessica Brumley-Kammer of Eatonton, GA, Zachary is survived by his
parents, Keith and Linda Kammer of Lilburn, GA; sisters and brother-in-laws, Sarah and Josh Veal
of Augusta, GA, Morgan and Jay Rains of Athens, GA; brothers, Chase Kammer and
Jacob Kammer both of Lilburn, GA; grandparents, Tom and Norma Kammer of Downers
Grove, IL; aunt, Nancy Nelson of Norwalk, CA; aunt and uncle, Jeff and Laura Kammer of
Naperville, IL; cousin, Matt Kammer of Plainfield, IL; Great-uncle and aunt, Dennis and
Kathleen Ewasuik of Eatonton, GA; nephews and nieces, Nolan, Ella and Chance Veal,
Margaret and Walter Rains; mother and father-in-law, John and Juliah Brumley of
Lawrenceburg, KY, brother and sister-in-law, Jacob and Tori Brumley of Bowling Green, KY,
Grandparent-in-laws, Price and Linda Watkins of Lawrenceburg, KY and Chuck and LaVerne
Brumley of Lawrenceburg, KY; along with a number of other treasured relatives and many friends.
Zachary was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Richard and Joan Ann Yates;
paternal grandmother, Sheila Kammer.
A Private Ceremony in Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, August
8th, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in Eatonton, GA with Father Young Nguyen officiating.
McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is
in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign
the online guest register. In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations be made in
Zachary's honor to the Habitat for Humanity organization- whether via materials or time with your
local Habitat Restore, or monetarily at Habitat.org/donate.
