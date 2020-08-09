Charlotte, NC Zachary Richard Kammer passed away Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 in Eatonton, GA

at the age of 26. Born September 17, 1993, he was the third child and first-born son of

Keith Kammer and Linda Yates Kammer of Lilburn, GA.

Though born in Tempe, Arizona, Zachary was a Georgia boy

through and through. Growing up, Zachary loved exploring in creeks, playing

soccer, and being at the lake with his family. He would tell you that he

lettered in two sports in high school, football and soccer, but soccer was

his true passion. His Senior Superlative was 'Best Eyes'. Zachary graduated

from Parkview High School and then went on to Georgia College and State

University, where he was very involved with Habitat for Humanity and their local ReStore.

He then transferred to the University of Georgia, where he majored in Accounting. He

was so proud to be a Bulldog, and he tailgated at every home football game

he could attend.

It was at one of these tailgates that he met his wife, Jessica. They met in

September of 2017 and were married on October 20th of the following year.

After they both finished their Master's degrees at the University of

Georgia, they moved to Charlotte, North Carolina for Zach's job at Ernst &

Young. He worked as a Risk Advisor there for two years, and his colleagues

all spoke glowingly of him. Everyone who met Zach made a friend for life.

His energy was infectious, and he lived life passionately. On any given day,

Zach could be found shopping at Costco or watching a movie from his vast

movie collection. He was a member of Christ Our King and Savior

Catholic Church in Greensboro and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Throughout his life, he loved his family fiercely and his memory is with them always.

In addition to his wife Jessica Brumley-Kammer of Eatonton, GA, Zachary is survived by his

parents, Keith and Linda Kammer of Lilburn, GA; sisters and brother-in-laws, Sarah and Josh Veal

of Augusta, GA, Morgan and Jay Rains of Athens, GA; brothers, Chase Kammer and

Jacob Kammer both of Lilburn, GA; grandparents, Tom and Norma Kammer of Downers

Grove, IL; aunt, Nancy Nelson of Norwalk, CA; aunt and uncle, Jeff and Laura Kammer of

Naperville, IL; cousin, Matt Kammer of Plainfield, IL; Great-uncle and aunt, Dennis and

Kathleen Ewasuik of Eatonton, GA; nephews and nieces, Nolan, Ella and Chance Veal,

Margaret and Walter Rains; mother and father-in-law, John and Juliah Brumley of

Lawrenceburg, KY, brother and sister-in-law, Jacob and Tori Brumley of Bowling Green, KY,

Grandparent-in-laws, Price and Linda Watkins of Lawrenceburg, KY and Chuck and LaVerne

Brumley of Lawrenceburg, KY; along with a number of other treasured relatives and many friends.

Zachary was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Richard and Joan Ann Yates;

paternal grandmother, Sheila Kammer.

A Private Ceremony in Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, August

8th, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in Eatonton, GA with Father Young Nguyen officiating.

McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is

in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign

the online guest register. In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations be made in

Zachary's honor to the Habitat for Humanity organization- whether via materials or time with your

local Habitat Restore, or monetarily at Habitat.org/donate.