North Georgia, GA Yvonne A. Hochfelder Shaffer, age 63 passed away August 26, 2020 at her home in North Georgia. With the encouragement and love she received from her family, Yvonne was able to fight long and hard against her long illness. She received her Master's Degree in Healthcare Management from the University of Alabama Birmingham and during her graduate degree, was an ICU nurse at the hospital. In her professional career she served as a Project Manager for the Veterans Administration for 35 years before retiring. Her faith was important to her, you could find her often serving at the Catholic Church and helping those in need. Yvonne and Mike made their home in North Georgia and built a home out of love. Being able to design the home and decorating it both inside and out was a joy for her. She was preceded in death by her father Pacifico Aranas.Yvonne is survived by her husband Mike Shaffer of 23 years, North, GA; Her son Alexander Hochfelder, Atlanta, GA; Her mother Zita E. Aranas; Sisters Lucia Esco, Linda Skerry and husband Brian; Jeanette Delaurentis and husband James. Brother Joe Aranas and wife Gina. Nieces and Nephews Cody Esco and wife Alex; Rachael Cortney Esco; Tyler, Jeremy, Mary Evelyn, Mike's son Joshua Shaffer and sisters Lee Wilson and Cheryl Shaffer.A Funeral Mass will be held 3pm Friday, September 11, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 6439 Spout Springs Road Flowery Branch, GA. The Celebrant will be Father Eric Hill. The family will gather for a time to celebrate her life after the service from 6pm to 8pm at the Hamilton Mill Christian Church located at 3809 Sardis Church Road Buford, GA. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation on behalf of Yvonne to the American Cancer society. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute