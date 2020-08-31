North Georgia, GA Yvonne A. Hochfelder Shaffer, age 63 passed away August 26, 2020 at her home in North Georgia. A Funeral Mass will be held 3pm Friday, September 11, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 6439 Spout Springs Road Flowery Branch, GA. The Celebrant will be Father Eric Hill. The family will gather for a time to celebrate her life after the service from 6pm to 8pm at the Hamilton Mill Christian Church located at 3809 Sardis Church Road Buford, GA. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation on behalf of Yvonne to the American Cancer society. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
