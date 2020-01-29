Winona Hester Bryan, age 86, of Clermont, GA passed away on January 27, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Birdie May McKoy Hester and Russell Clyde Hester; her brother Dwight Leland Hester; her brother Koy Kirk Hester; and her sister Mae Alice Hester;
She is survived by her husband Ronald Pitman Bryan; her sisters Beulah Fae Lewis and Josephine Hermes (Mohammad); her daughters Kay Bryan Chatham (Harvey), Jennifer Bryan Bishop (Terry); her grand-daughters Christina Chatham (Justin Roberts) and Katelyn Chatham; her step grand-daughter Lara Newman (Kevin); two step great grand children and several nieces and nephews.
She was a native of Coweta County, graduated from Berry College in Rome GA, married Ronald P. Bryan in 1955.
Winona was a passionate teacher, seamstress and cook and loved to shop yard sales for collectibles and antiques.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com.
Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
