Willie Pendley

Willie Sue Pendley (Clark)
Willie Sue Clark Pendley, age 89, of Gainesville, GA and formerly of Buford, GA passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. Pendley; daughter, Carol Pendley; parents, Herman and Effie Clark; and several brothers and sisters of the Clark family. Mrs. Pendley is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Linda and Roy Peppers, Flowery Branch, GA and Joan Pendley, Duluth, GA; son, Ronnie Pendley, Gainesville, GA; grandchildren, Donna Brownlee, Anthony and Virginia Dover, Heather Pendley, Rikki and Narnno Perez, James Pendley and Chris Pendley; fourteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; two unborn great great grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Wayne and Joyce Clark, Gainesville, GA, Tom Clark, Murrayville, GA, Charlie Clark, Murrayville, GA and Larry "Pud" Bennie Clark, Murrayville, GA; sisters-in-law, Winnie Pendley Hall, Suwanee, GA and Betty L. Pendley, Buford, GA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Pendley was born March 4, 1931 in Gainesville, GA. She received her education from Corinth School in Gainesville, GA. Mrs. Pendley retired from Lovable Company in Buford, GA with several years of service. She also worked for Puckett's Restaurant in Buford, GA, Ellen's Cafeteria in Buford, GA and Rest Haven Restaurant in Rest Haven, GA. Mrs. Pendley was a member of the Buford Church of God in Buford, GA. A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA with Rev. Phillip Wehunt officiating. A drop by visitation will be on Tuesday, April 7th at Flanigan Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m.
