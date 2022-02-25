Buford, GA Willie Lee Ingram, age 83, of Buford, GA, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Arlette Jones Ingram. Mr. Ingram is survived by his sons, Gary Alexander Ingram and Mark Anthony Ingram both of Buford, GA; six grandchildren, Chelsea Ingram, Mark Ingram, Jr., Marquasia Ingram, Alex Ingram, Garrett Ingram, Gayla Ingram; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Ingram, Rosalie Ingram, Josiah Ingram; sister, Dorothy Ingram Merritt, several nieces and nephews. Mr. Ingram was born on July 2, 1938, in Buford, GA and graduated from Buford High School in 1956. He retired after working as a carpenter and was a member of Union Baptist Church. A Homegoing Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Nell Thornton. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Flanigan Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Ingram as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.