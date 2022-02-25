Buford, GA Willie Lee Ingram, age 83, of Buford, GA, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Arlette Jones Ingram. Mr. Ingram is survived by his sons, Gary Alexander Ingram and Mark Anthony Ingram both of Buford, GA; six grandchildren, Chelsea Ingram, Mark Ingram, Jr., Marquasia Ingram, Alex Ingram, Garrett Ingram, Gayla Ingram; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Ingram, Rosalie Ingram, Josiah Ingram; sister, Dorothy Ingram Merritt, several nieces and nephews. Mr. Ingram was born on July 2, 1938, in Buford, GA and graduated from Buford High School in 1956. He retired after working as a carpenter and was a member of Union Baptist Church. A Homegoing Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Nell Thornton. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Flanigan Funeral Home
