William C. Rucker aka ("Bill," "Conway," "Papaw") passed away at his home in Grayson, Georgia surrounded by family on March 7, 2020.
Born in Rolla, Arkansas 1928, he was preceded in death by his wife Louise on December 25, 2012.
He is survived by his daughters Phyllis Dotson, and husband Harold of Loganville, Georgia, Theresa Pruitt and husband Joe of Grayson, Georgia.
He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, a sister Billie Lindsey of Dallas, Texas and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends in Arkansas, Texas and Georgia. He was loved by all who got to meet him.
He was retired after 33 years of a distinguished career with Eastman Kodak Corp.
He was also an accomplished woodworker, gardener, photographer, he could fix anything, and loved telling stories.
A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.