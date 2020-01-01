Dacula
William "Bill" Richardson
William "Bill" Fredrick Richardson, 66 passed on Wednesday Dec 25, 2019 due to a long battle of cancer. He was born on Jan 17, 1953 in Paget, Bermuda. He is survived by his loving wife Camille, his two daughters; Kim &Jackie, his mother Gilmore, his father William & step mother Lynn; his sister Irene & brother Mark as well as relatives and friends. He had recently retired as an engineer and enjoyed golfing, traveling, volunteering with his church. A funeral service honoring the life of William will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11am at Buford Church of Christ, Buford, GA, where he will lie in state from 10am-11am. Minister Kyle Rye will be officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3pm-8pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
3:00PM-8:00PM
3:00PM-8:00PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Lawrenceville
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Jan 3
Lie in State
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Buford Church of Christ
1135 Chatham Rd
Buford, GA 30518
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Buford Church of Christ
1135 Chatham Rd
Buford, GA 30518
Jan 3
Interment
Friday, January 3, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Gwinnett Memorial Park
925 U.S. 29, South
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
