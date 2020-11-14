Loganville, GA William "Ray" McBryar, age 85 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bessie McBryar; sister, Jeanette Smith; and brothers, Bill McBryar and Fred Schmidt. He is survived by his loving wife, Margie K. McBryar; son, Gary McBryar; grandchildren, Jeremy McBryar (Laura), and Jonathan McBryar (Kristi); great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Holland McBryar; brothers, Darrell McBryar, Gene McBryar, and Grover McBryar; brothers and sisters-in-law, Hilda Underwood (Curtis, deceased), Beverley Cooper (Larry), and Jo Puckett (Bud). Ray grew up in Hayesville, NC. He played basketball and football in high school, then moved to Atlanta and met Margie Knight. There were married for 61 years. He served 2 years in France, in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. He worked for General Motors for 20 plus years. In 1961, Ray and Margie moved to Loganville, GA and built a life there. Ray coached youth sports in Snellville and served as a Deacon at Center Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening and fishing with his best friend, Bill Winston. Ray was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. He loved spending time with his grandkids. The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Center Hill Baptist Church, Loganville, GA. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Loganville, GA. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

