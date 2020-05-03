Lawrenceville, GA
William "Blake" Mowe
William Blake Mowe, age 56, of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away unexpectedly on April 26th. Blake was born May 13, 1963 in Washington, DC and grew up in Hamilton, Virginia. He attended Loudoun Valley High School where he was on the varsity football, wrestling, and tennis teams. He attended George Mason University where he walked on to the varsity wrestling team, but later transferred to Radford University and graduated with a BA in Business. He was partner and Director of Operations of a successful plumbing business in Atlanta, Georgia. Blake was also the inventor and patent holder of several home service products including the Roller Keeper. He will be remembered for his quick wit, great sense of humor, and ability to impersonate anyone and sing anything. Blake filled the room with laughter and made everyone feel welcome. Above all else, Blake loved, cared for, and adored his family. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 33 years, Kelly; their three daughters, Caroline, Annmarie, and Katie; grandson, Noah; and siblings, Thomas Bayard Mowe of Gulf Breeze, FL, Debby Mowe of Rocklin, CA, Pam Mowe Valeiras of Great Falls, VA and Roddy Mowe of Hamilton, VA. Blake was preceded in death by his father, Don, and his mother, Jeanne. Funeral Services and a celebration of his life will be delayed until it is safe to gather. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of William Mowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.