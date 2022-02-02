...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia,
northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the
following areas, in north central Georgia, Cherokee, Clayton,
Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer,
Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, North Fulton, Pickens, South Fulton and
Union. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Towns and White. In northwest
Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon,
Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west
central Georgia, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to move across portions
of north and central Georgia through this afternoon.
Additional rainfall amounts of to two inches with locally
higher amounts are possible on near saturated grounds and
complex terrain. Localized flash flooding and quick rises on
creeks and streams will be possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Lawrenceville, GA William Michael McCullough age 75, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Tuesday, February 02, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father William Francis McCullough. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen (Cozzi) McCullough, his mother, Ruby Mae McCullough, daughter Shannon (Alan dcd) Humphries, sons Sean (Andrea) McCullough, Scott (Alana) McCullough and Ryan (Allison Bradwell) McCullough, siblings Mary (Ken) Lulkowski, Joan (Dennis) Pieri, Pat McCullough, Bill (Joy) McCullough, and Colleen (Bill) Spangler along with a host of nieces and nephews. Mike adored his seven grandchildren: Sabrina (AJ) Spears, Madelyn Humphries, Elizabeth McCullough, Benjamin McCullough, Kelsey McCullough, Ruby McCullough and Conner McCullough. Mike was born in Chicago, IL March 09, 1946. He enjoyed his retirement by spending as much time as possible with family and friends.
While it was difficult for Mike to communicate words of love, he constantly showed he loved those around him. His favorite way to show this was to take your carefully well thought out and logical idea or argument and dissect it until he could prove you wrong or come up with a better way to do it. Services will be held at Tom Wages Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA on Sunday, February 06, 2022 from 11-1 followed by a short service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
"May you be in heaven a half hour before the devil knows you're dead." ~ Irish Blessing
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.