William McKenny

Monroe, GA William Dee "Bill" McKenny, 80, passed away at his home in Monroe Georgia on January 31, 2021 after a long and healthy life. Bill was born on August 4, 1940 to Charles John McKenny and Velma Amelia Coffitt McKenny in Slayton, Minnesota. The family moved to Jacksonville, Florida when he was two.
Bill was an All State, All Southern, and All American football player at Landon High School in Jacksonville. After graduating in 1958, Bill achieved stardom at the University of Georgia in 1959-61 as both an offensive and defensive back. One of his fondest memories was catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Fran Tarkenton which helped the team win the 1960 Orange Bowl. During his last year at UGA, Bill served as alternate captain and was a two position All-SEC awardee in 1961.
After college, Bill played one year in the CFL for the Edmonton Eskimos. He served in the Army Reserves, and had a long career in the insurance industry while moving the family from Jacksonville, FL to Randolph, NJ, and finally, Lawrenceville, GA.
Bill was always very active and most that met him would never believe his age. He was a proud Georgia Bulldog, dependable friend, and a very loving husband and family man. Bill enjoyed golf, the outdoors, traveling with his wife, and shared many treasured moments with family and friends at their mountain cabin in Coker Creek, TN.
Bill is survived by his wife Kay McKenny; children from his first marriage - DeeAnn (Rod) Guthrie of Charlotte, NC, Tim (Dianna) McKenny of Kissimmee, FL, Matt (Marsha) McKenny of Lilburn, GA and Tara (Josh) Hawkins of Bishop, GA; seven grandsons - Gray, Chad, and Reed Guthrie; Andrew, Charlie, and William Hawkins; Carson McKenny; and two granddaughters - Ruby McKenny and Lydia McKenny. Bill was predeceased by his brother Charles "Chuck" McKenny and grandson Erik McKenny (age 3.)
Please visit billmckenny.com for funeral arrangements and other information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.