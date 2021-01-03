Snellville, GA William Lee Knott, age 70 of Snellville passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
