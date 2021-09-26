William Joseph Siegendorf

New Bern, NC William (Bill) Siegendorf, 79, of New Bern, NC passed away on September 26, 2021 from COVID-19.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Jewish Cemetery in New Bern N.C. Officiated by Lay Leader Carla Byrnes.
Bill was born on February 2, 1942 in Passaic, NJ. After graduating from Clifton High School he went on to earn a degree in Civil Engineering from New England College. Bill worked for several companies in the construction materials industry in both Columbia, SC and Lawrenceville, GA.
In 1967 he married Diane Katzman and they went on to raise two children, Staci and Jason, in Columbia. They established deep roots in the Columbia Jewish community. After retiring in 2008, Bill and Diane moved to New Bern, NC and quickly adopted to this community that they loved dearly, especially Temple B'Nai Sholem. Throughout his life Bill cultivated many deep friendships. They are his extended family.
Bill was passionate about sailing and loved sharing that passion with friends and family. Few things outside of family brought him greater joy.
Bill is survived by his wife Diane, his two children, Staci and Jason, and five grandchildren.
