Lawrenceville
William Jenkins
Mr. William "Bill" Jenkins, age 92 of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away February 23, 2020. He passed peacefully surrounded by family at the Pruitt Health Care facility in Lilburn, GA. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Bill's life on Saturday February 29th at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church at 165 South Clayton Street in Lawrenceville, Georgia with the Rev. Inman Houston officiating the service. Interment will be in Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday February 28 at Wages and Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. Mr. Jenkins was born September 8, 1927 in Sylvester, Georgia to John William Jenkins and Lillian Ingram Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his younger brother, James Robert Jenkins and his older sister, Marjorie Jenkins Tanner. After 31 years, he retired from the State of Georgia where he served as the Director of the Social Security Disability Program. Mr. Jenkins led a full, rich, adventurous life. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict in a Tactical Wing performing Aerial Photo reconnaissance in northern Europe. He was an active member, past deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing in church choirs his whole adult life. He was physically active his entire life. He was a collegiate boxer and ran cross country. As a senior citizen he remained active, playing racquetball, and working on his farm growing numerous varieties of fruit. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Jenkins loved his family, people, and loved being outdoors helping friends start their own fruit orchards and vineyards. Most of all, he loved spending time with his beloved wife Melba. He and Melba, enjoyed getting away to their country house in South Georgia and going on beach trips together. He is survived by his wife, Melba Warnock Jenkins, his sweetheart and Bride of 63 years, his daughter Melanie Jenkins Reese and husband, Julian M. Reese, of Knoxville, TN and his son, John William Jenkins, II and wife, Sandi Obermire Jenkins of Norcross, GA, Five grandchildren; Lydia Reese Holden and her husband James Holden, Matthew Julian Reese, James William Reese, Peyton William Jenkins and Hayden Thomas Jenkins. Online condolences may be made at https://www.wagesandsons.com/obits/william-jenkins/. Any memorial gifts for the First Baptist Church, please send directly to the church in memory of William Jenkins at 165 South Clayton Street, Lawrenceville GA 30046. For flowers please visit the Wages and Sons Funeral home at: https://www.wagesandsons.com/obits/william-jenkins/.
To plant a tree in memory of William Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.