Buford, GA
William P. "Billy" Grubbs, Jr.
William (Billy) Pennell Grubbs Jr, age 71, died on January 2, 2020, after a long battle with COPD, at home surrounded by family and friends. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and William Grubbs. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna; sons, Bill and Blake; daughters-in-law, Kelly and Allison; grandchildren, Ava, Addy, Silas and Weston; brother Steve; sisters, Cheryl and Betty; sister-in-law, Jan; father-in-law, Buster; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and uncles. He served in the Army National Guard for 4 years. Billy was a native of Atlanta and graduated from Cross Keys High School and attended Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tennessee where he played intramural football, softball, basketball and water polo. Billy was a lover of sports and especially the Bulldogs and Falcons. He enjoyed coaching his sons and watching them play from childhood to high school. He also coached at North Dekalb for over twenty years. Being an Atlanta boy, he loved Coca Cola and The Varsity where he had so many memories with his grandparents, including their love of playing cards, especially Set Back. He was a devoted husband, Dad and grandfather (DaDaddy), brother-in-law, and son-in-law. His greatest friendships were with those he met in childhood, high school and at North Dekalb. Billy worked many years in Atlanta in the liquor store business and later opened his own small business employing many teens and just about anyone looking for or in-between jobs. In his later years, Billy enjoyed working in the social work field, working with many teen boys. More than anything, Billy deeply loved his family and would do anything to take care of them, even planning the months ahead for Donna after his passing As his disease progressed Billy devoted his energy to his family and adored spending time with Ava, Addy, Silas and Weston, watching MeTV, listening to sports radio, watching Paul Fienbaum and watching Georgia Football. "He was the love of my life and my hero," said Donna.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Grubbs and Rev. Blake Grubbs officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 12th from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Lung Association/COPD Research or your favorite charity.
