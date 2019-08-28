Lawrenceville, GA
Mr. William Simpson Glenn, III
William S. Glenn III, 88, of Lawrenceville, GA, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at White Oak Estates, Spartanburg. Born June 16, 1931 in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Maude Duncan and William Simpson Glenn, Jr.
A graduate of Wofford College, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was in the field of Sales and Marketing his entire career. Later in his career, he owned a Marketing Representative Firm with his wife, selling gifts and vintage paper products.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville, Lawrenceville, GA, where he was a member of the Joy Sunday School class. He also taught Sunday School with his wife at prior churches for both children and adults. He was the former president of The Housewares Club of Charlotte, NC. He was an avid tennis player, where he was the Captain of many ALTA and USTA teams.
He was married 53 years to the love of his life, the late Elizabeth Russell Glenn who preceded him in death in 2006.
Survivors include his son, W. Russell Glenn and his wife, Ruth Allen Glenn of Spartanburg, SC; his daughter, Katherine Glenn Hardin and her husband, Phillip of Lawrenceville, GA; three grandchildren, Glenn Hardin and his wife Lindsay Hardin of Dacula, GA and Drew Hardin of Atlanta, GA, and Rebecca Glenn of Spartanburg, SC; and one great granddaughter, Emersyn Hardin of Dacula, GA.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. David Ervin.
The family appreciates the care that William received from White Oak Estates Nursing Center and Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Hospice organization.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
