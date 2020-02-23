Bethlehem
William "Bill" Fisher
William "Bill" Fisher, age 50 of Bethlehem, GA passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Lori Franklin Fisher; children, Bailey, Ben, and Abby Fisher; parents, Kent and Charlena Fisher; brother, Terry (Kim) Fisher; sisters-in-law, Tracy (Jimmy) Williams and Christin (Eric) Apolenis; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service honoring the life of Bill will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor Bryan Woodson officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22nd from 5pm-8pm in the funeral home. Bill will be laid to rest back in his native state of Oklahoma at Morse Cemetery, Okemah, OK following an additional funeral service honoring Bill will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 11am at New Spring Family Church 2907 West 108th Place South, Jenks, OK 74037. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
