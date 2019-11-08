William Ferguson

Alpharetta
MSgt (Ret.) William A. Ferguson, Jr.
Age 87, MSgt (Ret.) William A. Ferguson, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 following a long, courageous journey with dementia. He will be missed by many, especially his wife of 47 years, Jeanne M Ferguson, sister Glenda White, children Debby and Anthony Johnson, Dennis and Mary Ferguson, Billi and Randy Tucker, Donna and Randy McKinney and Kathleen and Rob Sable. He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William Arnold and Sophie Ferguson, sister Norma Dawson, son David Ferguson and daughter Shawn Clements.
Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force for 26 years, completing two tours in Vietnam and serving as flight line supervisor at Eglin AFB, FL. Bill and Jeanne moved to Sugar Hill, GA in 2000 and were active with the city of Sugar Hill and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) at Briscoe Field, Lawrenceville, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Nov. 21st at SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society, 225 Currie Drive, Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30005. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the service time. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Gwinnett EAA Ch 690, online at https://eaa690.square.site/ or check to 690 Airport Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
Online condolences may be made at www.southcare.us
