William Dutton

Dacula, GA
William D. Dutton
William "Doc" Dutton, 82, of Dacula, went to his eternal home on July 5, 2019 at Gwinnett Medical Center.
He was born on September 15, 1936 in Alabama, he was the son of Flora Lee and George D. Dutton. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Karen (Kay), daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Kit Johnson, three grandchildren, Warren, Victoria, and Sarah Johnson, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great nephew. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth Scott and James Edward Dutton, two brothers Samuel Joseph and G. Dudley Dutton, two sisters Emily Sims and Betty Janotta. Bill was a Korean War veteran of the US Army. After completing USAF education courses he graduated from Dekalb Community College with a Certificate in Computerized Numerical Control Programming. He retired as a machinist from Pak-It in 2000. Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 0232 of Snellville. He was active until debilitating illness limited his participation. He was a long-standing member of Sola Fide Lutheran Church, of Lawrenceville, a devoted Christian, husband and father. Memorial Services will be held at Sola Fide Lutheran Church, 1307 Webb Gin House Rd., Lawrenceville, GA on July 13, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning. Pastor Michael Kober will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sola Fide Lutheran Church and School. Cremation provided by Advantage Funeral Home.
