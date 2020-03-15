Lilburn
William "David" Moon
William "David" Moon of Lilburn, Georgia passed away March 8th, 2020.
David was born and raised in the Mountain Park area of Lilburn, attending Parkview High School. He became interested in electronics at a very young age. This lead to a lifetime love of CB radio's, Ham radio's (W4WDM) and stereo equipment. He was also an avid knife collector. Even though he cut himself often while cleaning and sharpening them. In his later years, he spent many hours in his shop mastering his woodworking skills. But mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially if that was outside.
David was always an extremely hard worker and enjoyed his work at the Gwinnett County DOT for many years.
Most importantly, David was a family man and he amassed quite a large one that he was very proud of. The legacy that he leaves behind will carry on for generations.
David leaves behind his parents Sam Moon (Chris) of Franklin, Virginia and Barbara Moon of Lilburn. His sisters, Cathy Moon and Cindy Lubowicki; His Great Loves, Staci Lyn Solomon Moon, Shelley Slocum and Melanie Howard. His children, Jeremy Moon (Brooke), Noah Moon (Megan) and Sarah Moon (Thomas). His grandchildren, Dakota, Grayson, Georgia and Elijah. His nephews, Jason Moon (Kelly), Tim Baker. His nieces, Tiffany Brown (Drake) and Lydia Gould. His great nephews, Levi and Asher and his great, niece Evey.
David was a remarkable man that touched a lot of lives and will remain in the hearts of many. Although he is gone he will never be forgotten.
A party of life will be held at a later date to be announced soon.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Prune Belly Syndrome Network at prunebelly.org
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of William Moon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.