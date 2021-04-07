William Charles Bill Rieckmann

Norcross, GA William "Bill" Charles Rieckmann, age 71, of Norcross, GA, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was born on October 4th, 1949 in New London, WI to Harold and Phyllis (Kloehn) Rieckmann. He was a devoted father, brother and friend. He worked at Papa Johns in Lilburn, GA for over 17 years. Bill most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and golfing.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth and ex-wife, Linda Rieckmann, Stockbridge, GA; brothers: Robert (Chris) Rieckmann, New London, WI; James (Ann) Rieckmann, New London, WI; Richard (Shari Lennon) Rieckmann, New London, WI; uncles: Herbert (Kathy) Rieckmann, Fremont, WI; Richard (Sandy) Kloehn, Appleton, WI; Kendall (Martha Yaeger) Kloehn, California; nieces and nephews: Kelly Krause; Jason Rieckmann; Devin Sell; Heidi Rieckmann; Ashley Huey, Autumn Fahser; Cassandra Rieckmann; Rachel Rieckmann; Amanda Rieckmann; Lindsay Buchholz; many cousins, great nieces and nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jon Rieckmann; and a nephew, Austin Reeck.
A celebration of life will be planned in New London at a later date. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
