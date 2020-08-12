Grayson, GA William Curtis Rice "WC" age 70, of Grayson, GA. passed away August 7, 2020. WC was born in Atlanta, GA on May 19,1950. He was raised in Stone Mountain, GA and served in the US Navy. He is also retired from the Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services after 27 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Robin Rice, and several nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late William Curtis Rice Sr. and Maude Rice of Grayson, GA.

