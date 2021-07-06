Braselton, GA William Merritt Bostic, age 81, of Braselton passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 Memorial services will be held with military honors 6:00 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Rodney Peavy and Rev. Jerry Cline will be officiating. Interment of cremains will be held 11:00 am Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Loudon County Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 6505 US-11, Lenoir City, TN, 37771. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

