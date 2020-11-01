William Bill Smith

Buford, GA Bill Smith entered Heaven's gates and into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, October 31, 2020 following years of declining health. He was also greeted by his precious wife, Jalaine Dollar Smith who preceded him to Heaven. Bill was born on December 17, 1938 to Bonnie and William (Dink) Smith. He was a 1956 graduate of Dacula High School, worked at Boyle-Midway for 32 years and later retired from the City of Buford. He was a member of Buford First Baptist Church. Bill's family was his world. He was a devoted and adoring husband, a very loving and supportive Daddy and a doting and fun Granddaddy and Great-Granddaddy. Bill is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Jill and Ty Talley, Gainesville and Jana and Karl McCranie, Buford, grandchildren, Emily Talley and fiancé Reese Smith, Austin McCranie and fiancé Chapel White and Mason McCranie and great grandson, Tate Talley-Jones, sisters-in-law, Ann Kemp and Laverne Kerlin, nephews Jeff Kemp, Donnie Kemp, Greg Puckett and Bryan Kerlin, and nieces Joy Kemp, Debbie Maloof, Nena Bruffey and Amy Reed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jalaine Dollar Smith, his Mother and Daddy Bonnie and Dink Smith, Brothers Jack Kemp and Gene Kemp, Mother and Father-in-law Boyd and Edith Dollar, brothers-in-law Forrest Puckett and Donald Kerlin and sisters-in-law Julia Kemp and Grace Puckett. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Buford First Baptist Church, 4550 Hamilton Mill Road, Buford, GA 30518. For those attending, the family requires all to wear masks during the service. Masks will be provided along with pre-arranged social distancing seating in the sanctuary. The family appreciates your understanding and cooperation as they want to protect all their friends and family during this special gathering. Interment will follow at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA.

