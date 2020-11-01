William Bill Smith

Buford, GA Bill Smith entered Heaven's gates and into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, October 31, 2020 following years of declining health. He was also greeted by his precious wife, Jalaine Dollar Smith who preceded him to Heaven. Bill was born on December 17, 1938 to Bonnie and William (Dink) Smith. He was a 1956 graduate of Dacula High School, worked at Boyle-Midway for 32 years and later retired from the City of Buford. He was a member of Buford First Baptist Church. Bill's family was his world. He was a devoted and adoring husband, a very loving and supportive Daddy and a doting and fun Granddaddy and Great-Granddaddy. Bill is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Jill and Ty Talley, Gainesville and Jana and Karl McCranie, Buford, grandchildren, Emily Talley and fiancé Reese Smith, Austin McCranie and fiancé Chapel White and Mason McCranie and great grandson, Tate Talley-Jones, sisters-in-law, Ann Kemp and Laverne Kerlin, nephews Jeff Kemp, Donnie Kemp, Greg Puckett and Bryan Kerlin, and nieces Joy Kemp, Debbie Maloof, Nena Bruffey and Amy Reed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jalaine Dollar Smith, his Mother and Daddy Bonnie and Dink Smith, Brothers Jack Kemp and Gene Kemp, Mother and Father-in-law Boyd and Edith Dollar, brothers-in-law Forrest Puckett and Donald Kerlin and sisters-in-law Julia Kemp and Grace Puckett. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Buford First Baptist Church, 4550 Hamilton Mill Road, Buford, GA 30518. For those attending, the family requires all to wear masks during the service. Masks will be provided along with pre-arranged social distancing seating in the sanctuary. The family appreciates your understanding and cooperation as they want to protect all their friends and family during this special gathering. Interment will follow at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- NYC gun arrests increase by 102%, shooting incidents by 121% compared to October of last year, NYPD says
- Biden closes out his campaign in Pennsylvania, promising 'the beginning of a new day'
- FBI firearm background checks set all-time record in 2020
- A 13-year-old Missouri boy's last day of school was in late October. He died from Covid-19 days later
- U.S. Rep. Doug Collins calls for FBI director's resignation at rally with Trump ally Roger Stone
Articles
- Gwinnett is under a Tropical Storm Warning because of Zeta
- Gwinnett's turnout for Tuesday's election has already surpassed total from four years ago
- Gospel legend Bishop Rance Allen dies at age 71
- A Georgia lake's dark and deadly history has some people seeing ghosts
- Ready for the 943? Metro Atlanta — including two cities in Gwinnett County — is getting its fifth area code
- Tropical Storm Zeta hits Gwinnett County, trees and power lines downed
- Buford couple dies after tree falls on home
- Longtime Gwinnett County schools Chief of Staff Berney Kirkland retiring, Pam Williams will be successor
- FBI looking for man accused of robbing banks in Gwinnett County, firing gun in general direction of tellers
- ESPN spotlight on Parkview-Grayson, new Rams transfer QB Jake Garcia
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Zeta causes damage in Gwinnett County
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 2
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 1
- PHOTOS: Sen. Kamala Harris visits Duluth for drive-in rally ahead of election
- ON THE MARKET: This $2.49 million Suwanee estate features nearly 13,000 square feet of living space
- ON THE MARKET: Two-story foyer with circular staircase sets tone for this $2.25 million Duluth area estate
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Hebron Church Drive-Thru Fall Festival
- PHOTOS: Buford vs. Kennesaw Mountain Volleyball, State Semifinals
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.