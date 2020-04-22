Cleveland
Wendell Columbus Bailey
It is with great sadness we announce our husband and father, Wendell C. Bailey, 76 of Cleveland, Ga (formerly of Lilburn) died peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020 at 6:05 a.m. of natural causes related to multiple illness. Born 1943 as the youngest of 5 children to Alton and Lula Belle Bailey, Wendell married his childhood sweetheart Gail (Maddox) in 1962. Together they had two daughters, Melissa and Marlene. With his brother Troy, he co-ran the family Custom Cabinetry business, also experiencing success in residential construction. Wendell had a love of classic cars and built/restored several award-winning rides, most of which were painted his favorite classic black. Known as a good friend, kind and big-hearted father and grandfather, and steadfast husband and provider, Wendell enjoyed practicality with a good dose of humor. Nothing lit up a room quite like his big bear hugs and ear to ear grins. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Mildred, brother Morris, and brother Troy, Wendell is survived by his wife Gail, daughters Melissa and Marlene, sister Sonya, grandchildren Megan, Dakota, and Hayden, sons and grandsons-in-law, step- grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Wendell will rest at Bill Head's Funeral Home, Duluth, awaiting final burial at Gwinnett Memorial Park. A celebration of life and memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to current social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Flowers may be sent to Bill Head Funeral Home at 3088 Duluth Hwy, Duluth, Ga 30096, or in lieu thereof donate to a favorite charity.
To plant a tree in memory of Wendell Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
