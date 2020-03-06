Buford
Wayne E. Nichols, Sr.
Wayne E. Nichols, Sr., age 95, of Buford, GA passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife of over fifty years, Violet M. Nichols; second wife, Evelyn Whiting Nichols; and son, Cecil Nichols. Mr. Nichols is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Austin Nichols, Buford, GA, Wayne Nichols, Jr. and wife, Cindy Nichols, Buford, GA and William Nichols, Las Vegas, NV; thirteen grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Nichols was born April 4, 1924 in Allinois, AL. He received his education at Bloom Township High School in Chicago Heights, IL. Mr. Nichols was a veteran of the U. S. Navy having served in World War II in the South Pacific for five years. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars where he held many positions including Post Commandery. He was retired from Pullman Standard Company as a machinist on railroad cars. Mr. Nichols was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville, GA. He was a resident of The Retreat in Buford, GA for the past sixteen months. Funeral service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Dustin Pennington officiating and with military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 7th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday, March 8th from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m.
