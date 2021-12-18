Loganville, GA CROUCH - Wayne Crouch, age 79 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. A Memorial Service will be announced for a later date. Mr. Crouch graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, SC. He was a member of Lucerne Baptist Church in Lilburn and formerly Epworth Methodist Church in Joanna, SC. Mr. Crouch moved from Clinton, SC to Gwinnett County where he and his wife raised their children. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Crouch was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Lois Doraine Crouch, in 2013. Mr. Crouch is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Shari & Hank Ayers of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Tim & Angie McCart of Dawsonville; sons, Scott Crouch of Woodruff, SC and Todd McCart of Winder; sister, Jean Davis of Clinton, SC; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Hong Kong sees record low voter turnout in first 'patriots only' election
- Third-grade students were allegedly told to reenact elements of the Holocaust
- Seven people including three children were found dead in a Minnesota home
- A body was found in a QVC facility that was heavily damaged in a fire
- A Texas teen couldn't speak with his sister, so he created an app to give her a voice
Most Popular
Articles
- Gwinnett County Public Schools unveils calendar for 2022-2023 school year
- Signing Day stunner: Collins Hill senior Travis Hunter, nation's top recruit, chooses HBCU Jackson State
- Gwinnett County Public Schools releases 2022 graduation schedule
- Buford school board names Melanie Reed as sole finalist to become new superintendent
- Gwinnett school board will send two redistricting map options to county's legislative delegation
- Twitter reacts to Collins Hill star Travis Hunter choosing HBCU Jackson State over FSU, Georgia
- Two people arrested in connection with mid-November murder at Snellville-area gas station
- Snellville man charged in West Virginia murder was arrested on battery charge in Gwinnett last year
- Gwinnett leaders developing policy that could open door to affordable housing requirements for proposed developments
- Collins Hill football team headed to Las Vegas for bowl game with Washington state champion
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Private gated entry, spacious floor plan highlight this Buford home
- PHOTOS: Lawrenceville through the years
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 13
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Dec. 17-19
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 12, 2021
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 19, 2021
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 13
- Famous actresses from Georgia
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 13
Commented
- Stacey Abrams announces she's running for governor in Georgia (4)
- Guilty verdicts in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers met with relief and joy in Georgia and beyond (3)
- Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson backing U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeax's re-election bid (2)
- Gwinnett Commissioner Kirkland Carden pushing $15/hour minimum wage for library workers; wants residents to demand it at public hearing (2)
- Student who was disciplined when she reported being raped by classmate takes Title IX lawsuit against GCPS to federal appeals court (2)
- Community leaders to county commissioners: Address services for lower-income residents (2)
- State to expand personal finance education for high school students (2)
- Stacey Abrams defends lack of concession after 2018 gubernatorial loss (2)
- Gwinnett commissioners approve resolution emphasizing desire to have resident's voice heard in redistricting process (2)
- Gwinnett BOC puts off final decision on decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana — again (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.