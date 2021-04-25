Wanda Sue Cryer Dease

Lawrenceville, GA Wanda Sue Cryer Dease, age 78, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 after a valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis and heart disease. Wanda was born on November 29, 1942, in Simpson, Louisiana. After graduating from McEvoy High School Class of 1960 in Macon, GA, she went on to pursue a 30+ years with Southern Bell. Wanda loved to travel, play cards, but most of all she enjoyed and cherished her time spent with her family and friends where she made many memories that will last a lifetime. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Lillian Cryer of Macon, GA; husband, James Homer Dease; and brother, Wallace Cryer of Cold Springs, TX. She is survived by her daughters, LaDonna (Gary) Mitchell of White Plains, GA; Jamie Gosdin of McDonough, GA; grandchildren, Heather (Matthew) Tatum of Ellenwood, GA, Nicholas Mitchell of Alpharetta, GA, Alexandria McCollum, Braeden McCollum and Carson Gosdin all of McDonough, GA; great grandson, Jackson Tatum of Ellenwood, GA; siblings, Wyolene Hammock of Macon, GA; Sammy (Jimella) Cryer of Bluffington, SC, Donna Cryer of Pearland, TX, Annie Cryer of Macon, GA; as well as many loving nieces and nephews; and a host of many other family and friends. A memorial service honoring the life of Wanda will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church of Snellville with Rev. Brian Boyles and Rev. Tommy Rutledge officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Senior Adult Ministry Fund at First Baptist Church of Snellville 2400 Main St E #3361, Snellville, GA 30078. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

