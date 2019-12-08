Winder
Walter Jackson (Jack) Linn
Walter Jackson (Jack) Linn, 79, of Winder, GA passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019. Jack was born November 21, 1940 in Gadsden, AL. He joined the Air Force out of high school, and later pursued his dream of becoming a Pharmacist. He began his long successful career in 1966 at Dekalb Medical Center where he retired as the Director of Pharmacy in 1999. Jack was preceded in death by his parents James Paul Linn and Mary Evelyn Perkins Linn. Jack is survived by 5 children; Tony (Denise) Linn of Hoschton, GA; Kelli (Mark) Redfern of Loganville, GA; Traci (John) Hartwig of Winder, GA; Walter (Mary Ann) Linn of Norcross, GA; and Julie Purdy of Winder, GA. Jack also has 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren who will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3:00pm. Family will receive friends and guests at 2:00pm. Wages & Sons Gwinnett Chapel, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-277-4550. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com
