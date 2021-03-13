Voncile Beacham Hughs Erickson

Hoschton, GA Voncile Beacham Hughes Erickson, age 82, of Hoschton, GA passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by husbands, Carl Erickson and Jerry Hughes; parents, Thomas and Ethel Jordan Beacham; and brother, Verlon Beacham. Mrs. Erickson is survived by children, Jan and Mike Wells of Flowery Branch, GA, Don and Susan Hughes of Jefferson, GA, and Jill and Mike Smith of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Allen and Tabatha Hughes, Whitney and Michael Pass, Jerica Marshall, Jerry and Megan Smith, Heather and Bobby Schleitwiler and Eddie Smith; and six great grandchildren, Hannah Lynn, Hunter Lynn, Rowan Pass, Aemon Pass, Larkin Smith and Lillian Smith. Mrs. Erickson was born June 3, 1938 in Flowery Branch, GA. She was a 1956 graduate of Flowery Branch High School. Mrs. Erickson was a banking officer with Peoples Bank and Trust in Buford and was the retired Director of Peoples Bank Travel Club. She served on the Board of North Gwinnett Cooperative Food Bank for almost ten years. In addition, Mrs. Erickson was vice president and board member of North Gwinnett Kiwanis Club, and she served on the Board of Trustees at Gainesville College. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Wilson and Rev. Earl Pirkle officiating. A Private Family Interment at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 15th from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 16th from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friendship Community Baptist Church in Buford, GA in memory of Von Hughes Erickson.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.