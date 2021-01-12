Buford, GA Vivian Smith Bell, age 70, of Buford, GA passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt and Lavonia Roberts Smith. She is survived by her children Courtney L. Bell, Atlanta, GA, Gregory T. and Nicholas Saxon Bell, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Ansley Terry, Gregory Trey Bell, Carson Bell, and Daniel Bell; sister-in-laws, Ann Smith, Gainesville, GA, Doris Smith, Dacula, GA, and Rev. Pamela Brown, Lawrenceville, GA. Ms. Bell was born on July 1, 1950 in Buford, GA. She joined the church at an early age where she sang in the choir, was an usher and worked with the Youth Ministry. Ms. Bell attended Buford Colored School, later graduated in 1968 from Frank Balleu High School in Washington, D.C. She attended Gainesville College, and graduated with her Associates Degree. Ms. Bell was a dedicated employee with Primerica Life Insurance for 32 years. She was President of American Legion Post 534. Ms. Bell loved her family dearly, and was a natural caregiver, devoted mother, sister and aunt. She was a pet lover; especially her cat, Fuzzy-Tail, and her fur grandbaby, Coco.
Flowers are accepted or you can make a contribution to the American Lung Association for COPD Research at https://www.lung.org/lung-health-diseases/lung-disease-lookup/copd/copd-advocacy. You may send cards to Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 South Lee St., Buford, GA 30518.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
