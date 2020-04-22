Lawrenceville
Virginia Mae Wages (Jones)
Virginia J. Wages, 76, of Lawrenceville went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020. She was born in Gwinnett County and was preceded in death by her parents Sam P. and Gertie B. Jones. In addition, she was preceded in death by her brothers Lamar Jones and Dennis Jones; her sisters Frances Lowery and Joyce Cooper. Virginia is survived by her husband of 55 years William G. Wages, son and daughter-in-law Dr. Phil and Marsha Wages of Winterville, grandsons Mac and Seth Wages of Winterville, sister Hazel Brooks of Snellville, and brother James Jones of Lawrenceville, many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Virginia had the unique privilege of being born, living most of her life and passing away on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville. She graduated from South Gwinnett High School in 1961. Virginia was employed for over 45 years at places like Kilpatrick Printing in Atlanta, U.S. Envelope in Doraville, J.G. Dyer Elementary, Lawrenceville Middle School and the Gwinnett Sheriff's Department. She had an exemplary work ethic and enjoyed simple pleasures like refinishing furniture, working in her yard and traveling to Daytona Beach, Florida. Virginia had been a member of Hebron Baptist Church since 1988 and had sang in the adult worship choir for several years. She was gloriously saved in August of 1990 after realizing she had been a lost church member for many years. Due to the Covid-19 virus and new regulations, the family will have a private graveside service at Gwinnett Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville at 11:00 a.m. on April 22, 2020. A memorial service will be announced at a later date/time. In lieu of flowers please send financial memorial gifts to the Winterville First Baptist Church, 305 N. Church Street, Winterville, GA 30683.
