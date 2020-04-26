Virginia Chadwick Roper, 82, passed away on April 18th, 2020 at Emory Midtown Hospital. Virginia was born in Cumming, GA. She is daughter of the late Bascomb John Chadwick and Ophie Martin Chadwick. She is preceded in death by brothers James Harold Chadwick (Inez) and Bascomb John Chadwick, Jr., Debbie Martin Gravitt (niece) and Noah Clifton Efird (great grandson). She is survived by her faithful and devoted husband of 63 years, Eugene Talmadge Roper, Her daughters', Kathy Roper Efird (Blairsville, GA) and Diana Roper Shaw (Brookhaven, GA). Son-in-laws, whom she loved as sons, Dr. Steven N. Efird and Kevin D. Shaw, Grandsons, Michael B. Efird, Graham P. Shaw (Natalie), Matthew W. Efird (Hannah), granddaughters, Jennifer R. Shaw and Heather E. Shaw, and great grandson, Walker Gene Efird, and her loving sister, Betty Chadwick Martin, In-laws, Betty Sue Chadwick, Jack And Brenda Roper, Jean Roper Hood and many nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for being a faithful servant of her Lord Jesus Christ. She loved and effortlessly spoke of Him and to Him, and she couldn't wait for the day she would meet Him. She was known by all as a prayer warrior and prayed for and with hundreds over the course of her life. She taught the Bible to all ages including neighborhood children, high schoolers and women. Many came into a relationship with Christ through her faithful teaching and witness. Her family, friends and the Church were impacted by the legacy of faith she left.
She was a devoted wife and mother, loving her husband, daughters and grandchildren sacrificially, with great joy and wisdom. She loved to travel with her husband, Gene, and family. She loved being an integral part of her grandchildren's lives...attending sporting events, birthday parties, and lots of sleepovers. She loved to write, quilt, garden, read, walk and cook for her husband and for others. She loved hosting and being with people...family, friends, neighbors. She loved people well!
She served Lilburn First Baptist as an administrative assistant to several pastors, most recently, Rev. Mike Minnix. She did so with discernment, passion and organizational genius. She served confidently, knowing this was her gifting and high calling. She ministered to Ministers.
We will miss her smile, her ease to laughter, her godly presence, her kind and generous spirit, and her words of faith, encouragement and wisdom. Heaven has received an angel.
A memorial service will be held this summer when current pandemic restrictions allow. The immediate family will be honoring her through a private graveside service. If memorial gifts are desired, Virginia loved the ministry of the Gideons International and donated many Bibles over the course of her life. Also, flowers are welcome at her future memorial service, if preferred.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
