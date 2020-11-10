Virginia M. Pope

Lawrenceville, GA It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Virginia (Ginny) McManigle Pope, Age 92 of LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. on Saturday November 7, 2020. Ginny was preceded in death by her sisters Elayne Fragale, Maxine George, Judy Mongillo, brothers Mickey McManigle and David McManigle.

Ginny is survived by her devoted husband, of nearly 70 years, Larry Pope, Sr. She was the loving mother of Larry Pope, Jr of Carol Stream, IL, Karen Alcock of Duluth, GA, Gerard and wife Carolyn Pope of Flowery Branch, GA, Eric and wife Lynn Pope of Rockford, IL. Ginny was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also survived by her McManigle Clan sisters, Jean and Phyllis of Emporium, PA. As well as Aunt Ginny to 24 nieces and nephews.

She was a native of her beloved Emporium, PA Having also lived in Massachusetts, New Jersey and Georgia. Ginny was a graduate of Emporium High School and a proud member of the Red Raider cheering squad alone with three of her sisters.

A devout member and VERY active volunteer at St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Church in Lawrenceville, GA. Ginny's interests and hobbies ran the gamut from ceramics and knitting to her fascination with the game of golf. At one time she was Ladies Club Champion for five consecutive years. Instilling the love of the game of golf in several of her children.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Church 85 Gloster Rd Lawrenceville, GA 30044 or online at www.stmdy.com.

Condolences may be viewed or sent to www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

Services to be held at St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Church at a later date.