MAMMAS - Virginia "Ginger" Abernethy Mammas, age 79 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Lawrenceville Stateroom of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM before the service. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lloyd & Jennie Belle (Carpenter) Abernethy, Sr. and she is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Joanna & V. Scott Cone of Monroe; brother & sister-in-law, Robert & Wendy Abernethy, Jr. of Altamonte Springs, FL; grandchildren, Courtney Cone, Layla Cone, Jason Cone, all of Monroe; nieces & nephews, David & Beth Abernethy, Steve & Dr. Amy Abernethy and Karen Schneider and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
Lawrenceville, GA
Virginia "Ginger" Mammas (Abernethy)
