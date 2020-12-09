Athens, GA Victoriano Tovar Coria, age 62, of Athens passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winder. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020 until 9:30 am Friday, December 11, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hoschton City Cemetery. Father Gilbert Exumé will be officiating. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

To plant a tree in memory of Victoriano Coria as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.