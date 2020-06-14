On June 5, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, FL, Victoria Elizabeth Speltz (Butcher) joined the love of her life, Robert, in eternal rest and peace at the age of 83. Victoria was a loving and devoted sister, wife, aunt, mother, and grandmother. She was an amazing gardener and her green thumb was obvious to all who knew her. "Amore" (Love) was her favorite expression and her family will always have a deep Amore for her. Victoria was born in Independence, KS on September 24, 1936. She graduated in 1954 from St. Mary's Academy in Amarillo, TX and later attended the College of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, MN where she received a certificate in XRay Technology. It was in Minneapolis that she would meet (on a blind date) and later marry her husband, Robert "Bob" Allyn Speltz, on August 3, 1957. They went on to spend 58 glorious years together. She worked as an Operator for AT&T and as a receptionist for OKI Telecom. Victoria and Bob lived in Boulder, CO - Amarillo, TX - Blue Springs, MO and Lawrenceville, GA. Victoria moved to North Port, FL in 2018. Above everything else she cherished being a wife, mother, and grandmother most. Victoria is preceded in death by her devoted husband Robert Allyn Speltz, beloved mother and father, Jessie and John C. Butcher and her three sisters, Helen Steed, Jean Shellman, Joan Adamson. Victoria was the loving mother of Lori Speltz - Deremer (Jeff) of North Port, FL, Jesse Speltz (Sara) of Roswell, GA and Nicole Topoleski (Tom) of Lawrenceville, GA. She was the devoted grandmother of Anthony Allyn Speltz, Elizabeth Topoleski-Smith (James), John Robert Topoleski, Nicholas Thomas Topoleski, Davis Robert Speltz and Anna Kathleen Speltz. Victoria is lovingly remembered by her younger brother, John Charles Butcher (Anita) of Amarillo, TX. Victoria will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews. Victoria and her husband Robert will be laid to rest in Canton, GA at the Georgia National Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte FL. ( https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/ ), your local hospice or the National Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Some families have been kept apart by coronavirus. These families are still waiting to meet
- Statue of Robert E. Lee gets a makeover with Pride Flag and 'BLM' sign
- Birds aren't all singing the same song. They have dialects, too
- Woman becomes first observant Sikh to graduate from the US Military Academy at West Point
- Roger Goodell saying Black Lives Matter is 'almost like a slap in the face,' Michael Bennett says
Articles
- Chris Beaty, former Indiana Hoosiers football player, shot and killed during protests
- Collins Hill High School principal apologizes for racist, 'offensive' photograph in yearbook
- Gwinnett County Public Schools will not offer face-to-face summer school for K-8 students in July
- Longest serving school board member in Georgia, Louise Radloff, likely ousted from Gwinnett Board of Education seat
- Buford City Schools confirms August start date, in-person instruction for 2020-21 school year
- Two dead, one injured after driver of pickup truck intentionally hits pedestrians, Gwinnett police say
- Lawrenceville man arrested for trafficking meth, trying to run over Walton County Sheriff's Deputy
- Johns Creek has asked its police chief to 'take some time away' amid backlash over Facebook comments
- Gwinnett distributing $20 million in COVID-19 relief loans, grants to local businesses
- GWINNETT JUDICIAL RACES: Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader faces run-off in re-election bid
Images
Videos
Find a local business
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.