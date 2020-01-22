Loganville, GA
Vernelle Wilkie (Horne)
Vernelle Horne Wilkie, age 78, of Buford, GA, peacefully passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. No formal services are scheduled at this time. Vernelle was of the Christian faith. She loved animals and reading. Vernelle was born June 17, 1941 in Atlanta, GA to the late Hillery A. Horne Sr., and Vera Missy Jones Horne. Also preceded in death is daughter, Lisa Diane Mullinax and brothers, Hillery A. Horne Jr., and Terry Dale Horne. She is survived by her loving daughter, Cheryl Mullinax Dunagan; brother, Billy A. Horne; sisters, Patsy Williams, Myrtice Hamil and Jenny Pakdaman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
